Memphis, TN

Two men rob CBD store at gunpoint, police say

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding two men responsible for robbing a CBD store at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:30 p.m., two men entered the Mary Jane CBD shop at 1890 South Third, went up to the counter, pointed guns at the employee and demanded money from the registers.

The suspects took the money and fled the scene southbound on Third in a waiting vehicle.

Investigators said the same suspects are believed to have robbed the same store on New Year’s Eve.

One of the suspects is described as a man in his mid-20s with medium build between 6 feet tall and 6 foot 2 inches tall. He was wearing a red jacket, blue jean pants, black shoes, or white tennis shoes, gray gloves, and a COVID mask.

Three suspects lead police on chase in stolen car, police say

The other suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with a thin build between 5 foot 6 inches tall and 5 foot 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jean pants, black and white shoes, dark mask, and a Photosblack backpack.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

