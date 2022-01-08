ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock’s ‘Cocaine & Hookers’ car in need of repairs, according to GoFundMe

By Samantha Jarpe
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe was set up Friday to help pay for the repairs to a locally famous Lubbock car with a unique decal. The black...

Michelle Elaine McFerrin
2d ago

absolutely not...absolutely NO CLASS!! We want people to come here...no laugh at us...we have enough to laugh at...we don't need others laughing at us.

Anthony Weir
1d ago

dude needs to learn how to work on his car and keep it running its a car not a rocket surely he has the ability to use the internet and fix his car, don't want to hear about he has kids either because we all have kids, trying to keep our vehicles legal and running and the majority of us don't have a decal glorifying drug use and exploiting women for sex.

ellegee
2d ago

Stop paying for drugs and sex and maybe you can fix that junk

