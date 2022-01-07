ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas QB recruit goes viral for hitting girl in head with football in trick shot gone awry

By Adam Hensley, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

Ethan Vasko hasn't played a snap for Kansas football yet, but one pass in particular is gaining momentum online.

On Thursday, a video featuring the Jayhawk football commit made its way across social media and drew plenty of laughs. In the video , Vasko readies and launches a football from the street, attempting to hit a Gatorade bottle that's carefully placed atop a young woman's head. Instead of hitting the bottle, Vasko's throw is just a bit off, hitting her head instead of the target. The video then cuts to show the aftermath — the woman can be seen laying on a couch with a wrap around her head.

After his throw, Vasko took to Twitter and acknowledged that his throw was slightly off.

"Just a little higher," he tweeted.

Vasko is a member of Kansas' 2022 class. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native attends Oscar Smith High School. 247 Sports lists him as a three-star quarterback, ranking him the 78th-best signal caller nationally. In Virginia, 247 Sports lists Vasko as the state's 38th-best prospect overall. Rivals lists Vasko as a two-star prospect.

Vasko committed to Lance Leipold's Kansas program on Dec. 13, 2021. He held scholarship offers from Old Dominion, Buffalo, Columbia, Connecticut, Fordham, Pennsylvania, Virginia Tech and William & Mary, according to 247 Sports.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas QB recruit goes viral for hitting girl in head with football in trick shot gone awry

