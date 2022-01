Not long ago, a friend from the Bay Area visited me at my BYU office. He pointed out, rather dismayed, that the BYU campus was the only place in his visit to Utah where he had seen many people wearing masks. He said in his hometown everyone wore masks during the pandemic. Similarly, my oldest son has been visiting for the holidays from New York City. He returned from a quick trip to the grocery store and expressed surprise that almost no one at the store had a mask on, even though our COVID-19 numbers are high and rising.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO