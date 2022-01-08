Grizzlies' John Konchar: Deemed questionable Saturday

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bane will make his 40th start this season after Ziaire Williams was sent to the bench against the Clippers. In a matchup against a Los Angeles' unit allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, our models project Bane to score 28.4 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night.
Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam.
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Carter Jr.'s status is currently in question after Orlando's forward experiencing left hamstring soreness. Expect Chuma Okeke to see more minutes at the forward positions if Carter Jr. is ruled out against a Pistons' team ranked 25th in defensive rating.
After being traded in March 2021, Lou Williams finally made his return to Clipper Nation. It was a heartwarming reunion for both Lou Williams, and the fans, as he received a standing ovation during a video tribute. Williams was inactive for his return and didn't dress up to play either....
Brooks suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Clippers and exited the game after failing to take free throws, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. It would be surprising if Brooks played Sunday, and it seems like the injury could be significant enough to keep...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mann will play off Los Angeles' bench after Amir Coffey was named Saturday's home starter against Memphis. In a matchup against a Grizzlies' unit allowing a 108.0 defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 24.9 FanDuel points.
Morant (thigh) is out Saturday against the Clippers. Morant was considered doubtful ahead of Saturday's matchup due to left thigh soreness, and he'll officially sit out against the Clippers. More minutes should be available for Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton.
Carter (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against Detroit. Carter played through an illness Wednesday against Philadelphia, but he's now dealing with a sore left hamstring. If he's held out Saturday, Chuma Okeke and Moritz Wagner should see increased playing time.
