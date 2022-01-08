Report Reveals that Los Angeles Sheriff Department Rife with Gangs and Cliques

(St. Francois County, MO) Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's's Department are searching for 25 year old Dakota Pace. Pace is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Information posted on the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Facebook page indicates Pace is the subject of multiple theft investigations within St. Francois County, and is wanted on felony warrants in Madison County. Pace is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of the whereabouts of Dakota D. Pace contact your local law enforcement authority or St. Francois County Joint Communications at 573-431-3131. If you see this individual in public, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1 with as much information as possible. January 4th, 2021, Pace evaded capture by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County. A manhunt ensued with Deputies and the Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams tracking approximately 20 miles of rugged terrain. During the manhunt, it is suspected that Pace stole an ATV from private property to aid him in the escape. The stolen ATV was recovered recently in the area of Papin Road and US Highway 67 South. The Sheriff’s Department encourages all residents to remove keys and lock your vehicles when not in use. Be sure to remove any valuables from within your vehicles.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO