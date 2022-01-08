ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Report Reveals that Los Angeles Sheriff Department Rife with Gangs and Cliques

By Stacy M. Brown
orlandoadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Producing long-lasting change in the Sheriff’s Department may require changing fundamental assumptions that exist within the organization,” Samuel Peterson, a Rand policy researcher, said. Approximately 16 percent of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies and supervisors continue to operate and recruit personnel to join in secret cliques or...

orlandoadvocate.com

Comments / 8

Related
davisvanguard.org

Prominent LGBTQ+ Organization Endorses Eric Strong for 2022 Los Angeles County Sheriff Election

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Stonewall Democratic Club endorsed 29-year law enforcement veteran Eric Strong for Los Angeles County Sheriff in the June 2022 election. Democrats in Los Angeles who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, etc.) community or who are allies, fill the ranks of the Stonewall Democratic Club, which has established a presence since 1975 as a non-profit political organization that advocates for inclusion and equity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

12-27-21 At 3:33 p.m. Probation and Parole requested that a male party be taken into custody. The male party was arrested for a probation violation. At 9:14 p.m. an employee from a local motel reported that he recognized a male individual from a few nights prior, who had broken into one of the slot machines and stolen $400 worth of cash. When police arrived, the male party had already left. The investigation is ongoing.
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

Man, 58, Reported Missing Near South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities continued their search Sunday for a 58- year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles. Masugo Kawahara was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of West 106th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wgauradio.com

ACCPD reports more gang arrests

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says it has apprehended 15 suspected gang members during December. The latest arrests are those of Malcolm Martin, a 24 year-old from Athens who was wanted on charges that include burglary and identity theft, and 22 year-old Miquan Pittard, also from Athens. Police say charges against Pittard include drug possession and criminal trespassing.
ATHENS, GA
cbslocal.com

Los Angeles Fire, Police Departments Grappling With COVID Outbreaks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — First responders in the City of Los Angeles have been hit hard by this latest surge of COVID-19 infections, but Mayor Eric Garcetti says they have been preparing for the possibility that so many police officers and firefighters might be waylaid all at the same time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kfmo.com

Sheriff's Department Looking for Pace

(St. Francois County, MO) Deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff's's Department are searching for 25 year old Dakota Pace. Pace is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Information posted on the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Facebook page indicates Pace is the subject of multiple theft investigations within St. Francois County, and is wanted on felony warrants in Madison County. Pace is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of the whereabouts of Dakota D. Pace contact your local law enforcement authority or St. Francois County Joint Communications at 573-431-3131. If you see this individual in public, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1 with as much information as possible. January 4th, 2021, Pace evaded capture by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County. A manhunt ensued with Deputies and the Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams tracking approximately 20 miles of rugged terrain. During the manhunt, it is suspected that Pace stole an ATV from private property to aid him in the escape. The stolen ATV was recovered recently in the area of Papin Road and US Highway 67 South. The Sheriff’s Department encourages all residents to remove keys and lock your vehicles when not in use. Be sure to remove any valuables from within your vehicles.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#The Sheriff S Department#Rand#The Rand Corporation#Lasd
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's deputies recover stolen dog

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station recovered a stolen dog on Jan. 8. The dog was returned safely to its family, Captain Casey Jiles said in a Twitter post on Jan. 9. The suspect in the case had been previously arrested for stealing horses and goats, the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Sun-Gazette

Sheriff highlights the work of his department

“Crime is one of the most devastating situations you’ll ever have,” Sheriff Mark Lusk told the Lycoming County Commissioners recently during an informational series on county departments. The commissioners have conducted this series throughout the year. “Anybody who’s been affected by medical reasons for their health or have...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

Inmate found dead in cell at L.A. County women’s jail day after arrest

An inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood died in her cell last week after suffering injuries to her head and body, according to an internal Sheriff’s Department memo about the incident. A sheriff’s deputy conducting a security check shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 found the woman, who was identified […]
LYNWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman, 27, With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Norwalk

Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find a 27-year-old woman reported missing in Norwalk who suffers from lupus and has the mental capacity of a child. Jade Aleese Jackson was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 13500 block of Thistle Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
NORWALK, CA
KTLA

More than 1,000 L.A.-area police officers, firefighters, paramedics ill or home quarantining due to COVID

More than 1,000 police officers, firefighters and paramedics in the Los Angeles region were ill or at home quarantining on Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, spurring additional concerns about public safety as the Omicron variant continues its rapid spread. A spokesman for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti called it an “unprecedented surge” in cases […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD captain whose home was raided sues city over gun store scandal

A high-ranking Los Angeles police captain has sued the city of L.A. and the nonprofit gun store that operates out of its police academy, alleging he was unjustly “swept up” in an embarrassing gun theft scandal due to their collective negligence and malfeasance. Capt. Jonathan Tom, commanding officer of the LAPD’s West L.A. division, claimed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
menifee247.com

Three arrested after compliance search in Menifee

Three men were arrested at a Menifee residence this week on charges ranging from carjacking to narcotics related offenses, authorities said. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and special enforcement officers from the Murrieta Police Department conducted a probation compliance search at a residence in the 33000 block of Zeiders Road about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release. Scott Coco, 27, was arrested at that location on suspicion of carjacking and robbery in connection with a Sept. 6, 2021 carjacking in Temecula, capping an investigation that lasted several months.
MENIFEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy