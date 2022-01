The new year is still underway, and many people are in that new year, new you mentality of getting into shape. One of the easiest ways to do it in the comfort of your home is with a pair of dumbbells. If you’ve waited this long, you’re in luck because NordicTrack’s Adjustable Dumbbell Set is 50% off for a limited time at $200. It’s a fantastic deal that won’t last too long, so you better be quick about snagging the deal before it’s over. Originally retailing for $400, a savings of 50% is hard to pass up, especially on a pair...

WORKOUTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO