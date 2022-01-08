Columbiana wins third straight; improves to 4-5

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana registered their third straight win by defeating Leetonia Friday night, 59-16. The Clippers were 1-5 on December 17 but have outscored the opposition 117-68 over their last three games.

Nick Million led all scorers with 13 points. Maddox Brown finished with 10 points (seven in the fourth quarter). Aaron Marcum tallied seven points for the Clippers.

The Clippers (4-5) are set to take on Heartland Christian this Saturday at home.

Andrew Hendricks led the Bears with eight points.

Leetonia (0-10) is scheduled to meet Southern on Tuesday.

