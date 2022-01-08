ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-08 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Matanuska Valley STRONG WINDS FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY Northeast winds sustained 20 to 35...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Gulf; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Gulf, northwestern Wakulla, southeastern Gadsden, southern Liberty and southwestern Leon Counties through 1130 PM EST/1030 PM CST/ At 1059 PM EST/959 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Greensboro to near Wewahitchka. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Midway, Florida State University, Stonemill Creek, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Orange, Wewahitchka, Lake Bradford, Honeyville, Jewel Fire Tower, Gaither Community Center, Vilas, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Chipola Cutoff, Central City, Kern, Tallahassee Mall and Nixon Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton Patchy Ice Expected Early Monday Morning Temperatures will fall below freezing across the entire region by dawn Monday morning. This will result in patchy ice from the lingering moisture from Sunday`s rain and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga County, Tompkins and Cortland Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 410 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was across Oswego county and this band is expected to remain in place through 600 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico and Williamstown. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. SAFETY INFO Heavy snow will make travel this morning extremely difficult to nearly impossible at times. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and significantly reduced visibility. The hazardous travel conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will result in areas of blowing/drifting snow and wind chills as cold as 5 to 10 degrees below zero.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clallam, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-10 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clallam; Mason THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR THE SKOKOMISH RIVER IN MASON COUNTY AND THE BOGACHIEL RIVER IN CLALLAM COUNTY Heavy rain over the Olympic Peninsula Tuesday night and Wednesday could drive the Skokomish River in Mason County and the Bogachiel River in Clallam County above flood stage beginning Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are expected during this time along the slopes of the Olympics. Snow levels will be in the 6000-7500 foot range. This combined with the rivers already running high from recent rains could cause minor to moderate flooding. Please monitor the latest river forecasts from the National Weather Service for additional information.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Polk County through 515 PM EST At 442 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lake Kissimmee to near Lake Wales to 11 miles southeast of Bartow. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Wales, Crooked Lake Park, Frostproof, Hillcrest Heights, Highland Park, Alturas, Indian Lake Estates, River Ranch, Lake Wales Municipal Airport and Babson Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POLK COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Cass Light Snow This Morning A band of light snow is moving across the area this morning. Accumulations around an inch are expected and this may cause some slick spots on area roads. Visibilities are also reduced. Anyone travelling this morning is urged to slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination. The snow will diminish by late morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga County, Tompkins and Cortland Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CST. Target Area: Posey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana Ohio River at Newburgh Dam...Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam Shawneetown...and Golconda For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 22.0 feet Thursday, January 20. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POSEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Very Cold with Icy Patches on Roads this morning With temperatures well below freezing, watch for icy patches on roads, side walks, decks and the like this morning. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES TO AFFECT ONEIDA COUNTY NORTH OF THE THE THRUWAY At 1205 PM EST, a wide band of heavy snow was located over northern Oneida County, north of the NY Thruway. While light snow occasionally reaches as far south as Rome and Utica, the heaviest snowfall is over the northwest corner of the county, including the communities of Camden, Glenmore, and Florence. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times in these areas, with near zero visibility. The snowfall is likely to continue to affect the same area over the next couple of hours, with a slow, temporary drift to the north expected after 2 PM. SAFETY INFO... Use extreme caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola, Southern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 16:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osceola; Southern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Osceola County through 415 PM EST At 336 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Kissimmee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee, Lake Marian, Kenansville and Forever Florida. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Cattaraugus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Cattaraugus county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will definitely impact this evenings commute, especially over the northern half of the county. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Ritchie; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN RANDOLPH...UPSHUR...WEBSTER...BARBOUR...HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN RITCHIE...CENTRAL POCAHONTAS...DODDRIDGE...TAYLOR...GILMER...LEWIS AND BRAXTON COUNTIES Light snow and flurries will overspread the area this afternoon and taper off this evening. Snow may dust the ground across the lowlands, with an inch or two of accumulation confined to the northern mountain counties. With temperatures well below freezing, some slick spots may develop on untreated roads, especially on secondary roads and residential streets. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Sutton, Grantsville, Webster Springs, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, and Lumberport. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 56 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 51 and 82. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-10 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County Strong west winds 45 to 55 MPH expected through this morning, especially at Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. Use extra caution in this area when traveling with light weight or high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, In Tennessee, Cold creek has backed to near Sunk Lake Road. Fields and food plots south of Fulton are flooding. Fields west of John Tully State Wildlife Management Area are beginning to flood. In Arkansas, Mississippi County Roads inside the levee east of Luxora and south of Rosa are being flooded by Mill Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet Thursday morning. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions at times with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Ashtabula Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 230 PM EST. At 104 PM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band extending on a southwest to northeast line from Ashtabula to Corry, PA. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile 1 to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Girard, North Kingsville, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Lake City and Austinburg. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; St. Joseph; Starke Light Snow This Morning A band of light snow is moving across the area this morning. Accumulations around an inch are expected and this may cause some slick spots on area roads. Visibilities are also reduced. Anyone travelling this morning is urged to slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination. The snow will diminish by late morning.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

