Special Weather Statement issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Gulf; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Gulf, northwestern Wakulla, southeastern Gadsden, southern Liberty and southwestern Leon Counties through 1130 PM EST/1030 PM CST/ At 1059 PM EST/959 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Greensboro to near Wewahitchka. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Midway, Florida State University, Stonemill Creek, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Orange, Wewahitchka, Lake Bradford, Honeyville, Jewel Fire Tower, Gaither Community Center, Vilas, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Chipola Cutoff, Central City, Kern, Tallahassee Mall and Nixon Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
