Special Weather Statement issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Cattaraugus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Cattaraugus county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will definitely impact this evenings commute, especially over the northern half of the county. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO