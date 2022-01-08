ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana employers awaiting US Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandates

By Matthew Hidalgo
 3 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday on the Biden's administration's vaccine mandate for large employers, which could have big implications for Montana healthcare facilities.

Montana was one of 24 states to challenge enforcement of the vaccine mandates, which require large private companies have their employees vaccinated or get tested weekly. Another measure requires vaccination for workers at federal healthcare facilities.

These healthcare facilities would have to comply or risk missing out on millions of dollars in federal funding. Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare halted their rollouts of the federal mandate, waiting to see what the Supreme Court decides.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority indicated they are unlikely to allow the Biden Administration to enforce the rule. Several justices suggested they don't believe federal law gives the government the authority to impose such a broad requirement covering millions of private employees.

But the Biden Administration argues that the need for the mandates is greater than ever.

It's unclear when the Supreme Court will rule.

desma
2d ago

If CMS is allowed to mandate vaccines then our healthcare system will be critically short staffed.

Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
The Independent

Conservative justices on Supreme Court seem likely to block Biden administration’s vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices grilled the Biden administration as it seeks to implement its mandate to require companies that employ more than 100 people to have their employees either be vaccinated or take a Covid-19 test once a week. Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration’s mandate. The current Chief Justice John Roberts grilled US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar about whether Congress had a vaccine-or-test mandate in mind when it passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. “That was almost closer to the Spanish flu than it is to today's problem,” he said in reference...
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
Washington Post

Vaccine Mandates Win in Court, Not a Moment Too Soon

A federal appeals court overseeing the consolidation of dozens of legal challenges to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 testing and vaccine mandates for businesses ruled on Friday evening that the White House’s effort can move forward. Demonstrating that common sense and a healthy regard for public safety are still...
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
McKnight's

BREAKING: Supreme Court speeds vax mandates to Jan. 7 hearing

The U.S. Supreme Court took the unusual step of announcing Wednesday night that it would hear arguments over the administration’s COVID-19 worker vaccine mandate on Jan. 7. That’s three days before the court was to restart hearing oral arguments for other cases. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
themainewire.com

Federal court reinstates Biden vaccine mandate, setting stage for potential SCOTUS showdown

Federal appeals courts recently issued two decisions impacting federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements mandated by President Joe Biden earlier this year. Reversing a decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Sixth Circuit on December 15 dissolved the stay preventing the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) from implementing its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires all employers with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their workers against COVID-19 or implement weekly testing. Unvaccinated employees must also wear a mask in the workplace.
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
