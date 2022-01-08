ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo restaurant month returns for 2022

By Reed Harmon
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - January is restaurant month in San Luis Obispo County.

It's a chance for visitors and locals to check out tasty food and unique dining experiences in the area.

There are 43 participating restaurants this month.

Restaurants are offering their finest three-course meals with prix-fixe menus that will either range from $39-$59 per person or you could see 20% off regular menu items.

Last year, take-out was emphasized due to COVID protocols, but this year, it is up to the individual restaurants since many now have outdoor dining available.

Firefighters remember Joseph De Anda’s positive attitude

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-By all accounts Joseph "Joey" De Anda loved his firefighter paramedic career at Fire House 26 in Orcutt. On Saturday, De Anda, 33, was enjoying a day off with friends at China Peak Mountain Resort in Lakeshore, California near Fresno. Around 12:30 p.m. he was skiing downhill when he struck a tree The post Firefighters remember Joseph De Anda’s positive attitude appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Maria Drive-In to close Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The owners of Santa Maria's Hi-Way Drive-In plan to close after Thursday's last showing. In a post on their website, the owners released a statement saying they are shutting down due to the economic climate and changes in the film industry. "We are grateful to all...
