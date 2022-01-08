ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China’s Zhang Yimou Will Be the First to Direct Both Summer and Winter Olympic Games Ceremonies

By Rebecca Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVjxn_0dfzagye00

Acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou will mastermind the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, state media said Friday.

Rehearsals for the performances are currently underway, but given the shadow of COVID-19, the spectacle will be more curtailed than initially envisioned, reports cited Zhang as saying.

In 2008, Zhang regaled the world with carefully orchestrated seas of performers all drumming, twirling or chanting in unison at the ceremonies he directed for the summer Games, an event China saw as a key milestone marking its arrival on the world stage.

This year, however, the Feb. 4 Beijing 2022 opening ceremony will be dogged by the ongoing pandemic and continued outcry from detractors calling for a boycott over China’s human rights record, with the U.S., Australia, Britain and Canada all deciding not to send their typical retinue of diplomats.

Zhang said the show will depend more on technology to impress than sheer coordinated manpower, featuring 3,000 performers — far fewer than the 15,000 who participated in 2008’s extravaganza.

“The scale and duration [of the ceremonies] have been cut, and there is no longer a large-scale theatrical performance segment,” said Zhang. “We’ve significantly reduced the number of performers, and [instead] use technology to make [the stage] less crowded, but not empty. Technology and new concepts will make it feel full, ethereal and romantic.”

The opening will fall on the first day of spring, and Zhang said he has brought the “positivity and optimism” of the season to bear in the performance. He teased that the Olympic Cauldron will be lit in a way “unprecedented in the over 100-year history of the Olympic Games,” without revealing further details.

The opening ceremony will seek to “showcase the beauty of nature, of humanity and of sports,” Wang Ning, the head of the Beijing Winter Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies Working Group told CCTV, describing a sense of “responsibility” to give strength and hope to the pandemic-ridden world.

The performance will run less than 100 minutes long due to COVID-19 and the cold weather.

Of the extensive preparations, Zhang admitted: “Given the backdrop of the pandemic, it’s been very difficult, but we must complete the task and live up to the nation’s expectations.”

The Oscar-nominated director known for his films “Raise the Red Lantern,” “Hero” and “The House of Flying Daggers” has seen his career intertwine with China’s Olympic ambitions for decades.

As early as 2001, Zhang, now 71, directed an official promotional short film to help Beijing make its case for the 2008 games, whose ceremonies he masterminded. He made another in 2014 to help the capital win its bid to host in 2022. He also directed eight-minute handover performances at the closing ceremonies of Athens 2004 and Pyeongchang 2018.

One thing, at least, has made this year’s preparations a bit easier than back in 2008: earlier access to prepare and practice in the 80,000-capacity National “Bird’s Nest” Stadium itself.

“In 2008, things were really strained, and they only gave us access at the very end. This time, they’ve handed it over to us very early on, allowing us to properly transform the space, install equipment, debug technical issues, and so on,” Zhang said.

Zhang is about to become the first person in the world to have designed the opening and closing ceremonies of both a summer and winter Olympic Games.

For his good fortune, he thanked a rising China.

“It hasn’t happened before in history. It’s only been possible for me to become the director of ‘double Olympics’ because China’s development and rise in status gave it the ability to hold two Olympic Games in such quick succession,” he told state broadcaster CCTV.

“The motherland is only able to host two Olympic Games in such a short period of time because it is strong and powerful. I’m very fortunate to be appointed once more as chief director, and am very excited that I can once again contribute to my country, and once again take on such a challenging job.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chinese Director Gu Xiaogang Announces Follow-Up to ‘Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains’

Chinese director Gu Xiaogang on Monday announced the follow-up to his well-received first feature “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” — the closing night selection for Cannes Critics’ Week in 2019 — entitled “Dwelling by the West Lake.” The film will be produced by Chuxiao Pictures and executive produced by Chen Caiyun, off a script from novelist Guo Shuang. Mao Dun Literature Prize-winning writer and tea expert Wang Xufeng will serve as “literary consultant.” “Those who have seen ‘Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains’ know that the film ends with the words ‘End of Volume One,’ and so I often get asked if Volume...
MOVIES
Variety

China Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Draws $3.22 Million in Quiet Debut

After a rocky 2021 in China, Hollywood kicked off 2022 with its first revenue-share studio release of the year in Disney’s lush animated movie “Encanto.” The musical family film conjured up $3.22 million in the Middle Kingdom, according to data from the Maoyan platform. The Colombia-set musical about the boisterous Madrigal family and their magical gifts placed sixth at the box office, behind a slew of holdover local titles. “Encanto” grossed $43.3 million in theaters over its five-day Thanksgiving weekend stateside back in November before releasing on Disney Plus near the Christmas holiday. It has grossed $92.4 million in the U.S. and...
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Monteiro Hired as MD of HBO Max in Southeast Asia

WarnerMedia has hired Jason Monteiro as GM of HBO Max Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan joining the company with immediate effect. He arrives from Shahid, a leading Arabic content streaming platform, and before that Asian regional streamer Iflix. Based in Singapore, Monteiro will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business, leading content experience, brand, marketing, subscriber management, digital partnerships and data analytics. The group has not yet set a launch date for HBO Max in Southeast Asia, but currently operates HBO Go as an interim service in eight markets in the region. WarnerMedia said that Monteiro will oversee HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhang Yimou
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Winter Olympic Games#Chinese#The Olympic Cauldron
First Showing

First Trailer for Zhang Yimou's New Korean War Film About a Sniper

China is kicking off 2022 with an official trailer for the latest Zhang Yimou film, another jingoistic thriller about the Korean War. They've been making more and more of these recently (also see The Battle at Lake Changjin), as what seems like anti-American propaganda. Sharpshooter, one of the many official English titles for this film, is yet another Zhang Yimou war film - but he's also listed as a co-director on this one. The film tells the story of sharpshooter Zhang Taofang, a young army recruit who at age 22 sets a record during the Korean War by reportedly killing or wounding 214 American soldiers with 435 shots in just 32 days. It's being released during the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and includes the tagline: "Send them all back to hell!" Starring Chen Yongsheng, Zhang Yu, and Zhang Yi. There's no English subtitles yet, but you'll get a sense of the intense sniper-on-sniper action from this trailer anyway. It reminds me a bit of Enemy at the Gates, one of the other good sniper vs sniper films before this. Who knows if it will actually be any good?
MOVIES
The Independent

Chinese port city reports 41 virus cases, amid mass testing

Authorities in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday reported 41 COVID-19 infections out of 3.4 million residents tested since the discovery of two local omicron cases.Officials say they plan to test all of the 14 million inhabitants of the large port city that lies near the capital of Beijing City officials said that 41 people had tested positive as of 6 p.m. local time, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Of those 31 had COVID-19 symptoms and 10 did not.The outbreak, while small, has raised concerns because it is the first one in China linked to omicron and comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
olympics.com

Africa at the Olympic Winter Games - a brief history

Six decades since an African nation made its debut at the Olympic Winter Games, the continent's medal prospects remain an elusive dream. This is not to say there is no progress. the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 marked a significant milestone in the evolution of African countries' participation at the cold-weather showpiece featuring eight nations from the continent.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

International Box Office Outlook: Hope Springs For 2022 Overseas, But Will China Ever Forgive Marvel?

As we get rolling into the new year, optimism and caution are part of the outlook for 2022 at the international box office. The issue of China also remains top of mind as the territory — which maintained its status as the top global market in 2021 — has been even more ornery to navigate than usual, notably not approving a single movie with a Marvel character last year, from Disney’s Black Widow straight through to Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Before we dig further into China, however, let’s take a look at the overall international picture. Seeking A “Version” Of Normal...
MOVIES
Reuters

Intel deletes reference to Xinjiang after backlash in China

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Intel has deleted references to Xinjiang from an annual letter to suppliers after the company faced a backlash in China for asking suppliers to avoid the sanctions-hit region. Last month, Intel was slammed on Chinese social media for a letter to suppliers published...
ECONOMY
WWD

Tianjin and Xian COVID Restrictions Cast Shadow Over Chinese New Year

Click here to read the full article. The Chinese government is rushing to control outbreaks in two major Chinese cities, Tianjin and Xian, implementing strict mass testing and quarantine measures the country has not seen since the very start of the pandemic. Xian, a city home to 13 million, is now on its third week of full lockdown. Residents have been in quarantine and unable to leave their homes since Dec. 22 after a cluster of cases were discovered in the city. Meanwhile, Tianjin over the weekend announced it would require all of its 14 million residents to get tested for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: ‘Departures’ Gave Japan a Surprise Oscar Win in 2009

With Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car this year’s frontrunner for best international feature film, Japan could win its second Academy Award in that category, formerly known as best foreign-language film. Rashomon (1950), Gate of Hell (1953) and Samurai, the Legend of Musashi (1954) received honorary awards before the category’s official introduction in 1956, and Spirited Away won best animated feature in 2003. But Departures was the first. Its win on Feb. 22, 2009, marked a major upset. The favorites that year were Israel’s Waltz With Bashir, a documentary-animation hybrid (not unlike this year’s Flee), and France’s The Class, about a Parisian...
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive

Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after one of two coronavirus cases detected at a party they attended was declared a false positive on Saturday. But on Saturday, health officials said the second case -- a woman whose virus test was conducted by her doctor husband -- was a false positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy