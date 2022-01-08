ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family confirms missing teen was found dead next to Trout River in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: A young woman’s body was found near the Trout River on the North Shore Friday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is now investigating foul play.

Family members confirm the victim as 18-year-old Santeria Williams. Her grandmother tells Action News Jax that Williams was reported missing to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office earlier in the week.

She said the teen got a call from someone around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and left the house shortly after with her phone, but no other belongings.

Williams was a senior at Ribault High School and family said she was looking forward to graduation. Her grandmother added that her disappearance didn’t make sense.

Family doesn’t know who called Williams Wednesday, and all calls to her phone afterwards went straight to voicemail.

JSO said a neighbor discovered a body on the bank of Trout River and called 911 just after 3 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

Police could not provide any additional details about why they suspected foul play. Family members are looking for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to a reported death at the 8000 block of Vermillion Street.

JSO received the call around 3:18 p.m. and, along with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, they arrived and found a body near the edge of a waterway. JFRD declared the person deceased.

The body is believed to be a woman in her late teens to early twenties. The woman has not been identified.

JSO suspects foul play and detectives from the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have launched an investigation into the death.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

Details are limited at this time but Action News Jax is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Comments / 46

Jabar Si'veril
2d ago

This is terrible,my heart goes out to this young lady family,we need to really take the time to value our young sisters and show them their worth,rest up Lil Sister,much love

Reply(2)
15
Ashley Leonard
2d ago

my heart is 💔 I don't like seeing this it is mind boggling that someone take one life for what nothing of real serious life or death but just madness and nonsense..

Reply
2
Wayne West
2d ago

my question is what was a 17 year old school girl doing going out at 2 a.m. in the morning

Reply(21)
5
 

