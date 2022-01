Catwoman: Hunted showed off some new photos of Julia Pennyworth. Lauren Cohan will be playing the role of the Interpol agent in this animated film according to Collider. If it wasn't bad enough that Selina Kyle found herself drawing the attention of Gotham's most-wanted, she will have to contend with the law being hot on her tail to. Leviathan, a criminal collective, and Interpol are locked in a conflict with each other. It seems like everyone's favorite DC thief just wandered into the crosshairs on the hunt for the next score. For those unfamiliar with the character, 2014's Batman Eternal was the debut of Alfred's daughter in the comics. However, there will probably be a different reason for her presence in this story when compared to that comic.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO