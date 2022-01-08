Work starts to relocate the Garden of the Gods park entrance sign

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Garden of the Gods Park entrance sign will move to a new location along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road as part of the 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project.

The new location will allow for safer access to those taking photos of the sign without conflicting with traffic.

On Monday, Jan. 10, pedestrian access to the sign will close while crews launch construction work around the sign to inspect the foundation. A date for the sign’s removal has not been determined.

The sign, made from three large sandstone slabs was set in approximately 210 cubic feet of concrete in 1994 in its current position at the entrance to Garden of the Gods Park.

A recent inspection revealed weathering, cracking and damage to the existing sandstone. The exploratory work will allow crews to determine the safest way to move the sign.

Project Information: The 30 th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project addresses numerous safety issues along the corridor, including the following: a lack of roadway shoulders and drainage facilities; aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion and slope destabilization; a lack of multi-use roadway facilities; safety and mobility at corridor intersections; and access for emergency vehicles and evacuation.

Upon completion, anticipated in mid-2023 (weather-dependent), safety and mobility will be greatly improved for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians.

