Stanislaus County, CA

Stanislaus County restaurants return to delivery, take out

By Jordan Radach, Kristi Gross
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2GGL_0dfzYlO100

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Several Stanislaus County restaurants have decided to temporarily close their doors or go back to takeout and delivery only as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

It’s a return to take out for The Farmacy in downtown Modesto.

“We are a fully vegan gluten-free, whole foods, plant-based restaurant,” explained owner Rachel Morrisette. “This location here on 10th Street opened in July of this year for delivery and takeout only and then we finished up our dining room about three months ago when we opened up for indoor dining.”

But as of Friday, the brand-new dining room was temporarily shut down, the restaurant filled with empty tables and chairs instead of hungry diners.

Takeout windows allowed them to quickly adapt.

“We have had some challenges like we are experiencing now but you just roll with it,” Morrisette said. “You know, it happens in the industry.”

Morrisette made the decision to return to take out and delivery-only two days ago as COVID-19 cases surge in Stanislaus County.

“We are down a couple of bodies, so we are a little bit understaffed. And so it’s, you know, it’s hard. It’s hard, but we’re OK,” Morrisette said.

California prisons suspend in-person visitations amid COVID outbreaks

The Farmacy is one of several restaurants throughout the county going back to take-out and delivery only, while others are temporarily closing altogether.

“We’ve closed our indoor dining to just minimize contact with customers and try to prevent any more spread if we can,” Morrisette told FOX40.

Morrisette is hopeful for the future and said she’s doing the best she can to stay open while keeping herself, her employees and her customers safe.

“Short term, I hope we’re able to open our dining room back up for our normal hours starting next week. Long term, I just hope that everyone stays healthy and just takes care of themselves,” she said.

FOX40

FOX40

