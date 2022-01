WHICH NAME? – The final name has not yet been announced and therefore, for now, we will continue to call it Volkswagen ID.Buzz like the prototype that anticipated it, presented in the now distant 2017 (see it here). But its debut is close, as shown by the teaser images that the German house has released in recent days that portray the definitive model with light camouflage (pictured below, while in the top drawing find our reconstruction). For the arrival in the dealerships, however, we will have to wait until November 2022.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO