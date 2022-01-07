ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Planning EV Offensive In US

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 3 days ago

If things go to plan, Vietnamese startup VinFast says it will begin building a full lineup of electric cars and their batteries in the U.S. as soon as 2024. That’s an alarmingly short timeline for an automaker that has never put one of its vehicles up for sale in the U.S....

www.autotrader.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

First Time Ever The Bestselling US Automaker Isn’t An American Company

Toyota has dethroned GM to become America’s top selling automaker, making the first time ever that a Detroit automaker wasn’t the best-selling car company in the U.S. “Toyota was able to manage supply chain issues better, allowing it to take away GM’s throne for the first time in 90 years. An ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips caused sporadic shutdowns of plants and led to record-low vehicle inventories in 2021.
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

Korean automakers outsold Honda in the US for the first time

In 2021, Honda was outsold in the United States by the combined forces of two South Korean brands, Hyundai and Kia. Taken together, the two Seoul-based brands ranked fifth in US sales, delivering 1,439,497 cars, trucks and minivans. Japan-based Honda sold 1,309,222. Looking at just these mainstream brands, Hyundai and...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Vitesco: Major US Automaker Orders Millions Of 800V SiC Inverters

Vitesco Technologies announced a huge order for 800 V silicon carbide (SiC) inverters, placed by a major, but undisclosed, North American automaker. The order is worth more than €1 billion euro ($1.13 billion) and will result in the supply of "millions" of inverters. "Vitesco Technologies has won an order...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Vietnamese#The U S Vinfast#Vingroup#Japanese
Los Angeles Business Journal

VinFast Unveils New Line of EVs

Playa Vista-based VinFast used the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as a backdrop to introduce three new vehicles and rename its first two models from VF e35 and VF e36 to VF8 and VF9 respectively. The EV-maker showcased three crossovers — the subcompact VF5, compact VF6, and small VF7....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

Artemis DNA, Genetic Testing Company, Reserves 100 VinFast EV as part of ESG Initiatives

Artemis DNA, Genetic Testing Company, Reserves 100 VinFast EV as part of ESG Initiatives. IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis DNA, Inc. ("Artemis DNA" or the "company"), a full-service, accredited, high complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables "personalized" medicine through early disease detection, announced today it has completed reservations with VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, for 100 EVs for its sales fleet. The vehicles will include a mix of the different models including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9, which were unveiled by the automaker at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
CNET

VinFast wants to build a US battery plant, report says

VinFast is clearly on the move following reservations opening for its first two electric cars meant for sale in the US. According to the company's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the carmaker wants to build a battery and battery cell factory locally in the US, too. The executive told Reuters in an interview published Thursday the decision comes as VinFast is moving to only sell electric cars by the end of this year.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
theenergymix.com

Canadian Automakers Warn of Charger Shortage as Ford, Chrysler Boost EV Production

An industry group representing three of Canada’s biggest automakers has warned that public electric vehicle charging capacity is nowhere near what’s needed to drive up sales of electric cars, just days before two of the three companies unveiled plans to boost production. Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian...
CARS
editorials24.com

Rivian skids as legacy automakers rev up EV targets By Reuters

(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive’s stock briefly tumbled below its IPO price on Thursday in a sell-off along with other electric vehicle makers as the race for market share intensifies and legacy companies ramp up their own production. Rivian fell to as low as $75.13, below its November initial public offering...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

VinFast Announces New EVs And The End Of ICE Cars By 2023

If you haven't been made aware of Vietnamese brand VinFast, it's about time you sat up and took note. We heard last year that the company would be launching an all-new electric SUV in the US, but then again, who isn't? But unlike some startups that never really seem to get off the ground, VinFast has been raising cash and showing off new vehicles.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

(Reuters) – The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc. General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
Pantagraph

Watch now: Toyota is now top-selling automaker in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota is now the top-selling automaker in the US, having outsold General Motors in 2021. This is the first time in nearly a century that GM did not lead the US in auto sales. Toyota sold 2.33 million vehicles in the US in 2021, while GM sold 2.21 million. Toyota SVP Jack Hollis said that the company is “grateful” for its customers, but "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority". GM said it is expecting to see growth in 2022 with the launch of several new vehicles, including EVs and redesigned pickups. GM had been the top-selling automaker in the US every year since 1931.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Toyota ends GM's 90-year run as the top automaker in the US

Detroit-based General Motors has been the top-selling automaker in the US in every single year since 1931. But even Cadillacs lose their shine after a while. Japan’s Toyota dethroned GM as the No. 1 automaker in the country in 2021, marking the first time on record that a foreign car manufacturer has topped the list.
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

VinFast Launches VinFirst NFT for EV’s Early-Bird Reservation

VinFast, the global electric vehicle (EV) brand owned by Vingroup – the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam with a total capitalization of 34.9 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of Nov 3, 2021) – has announced a world-first in the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of the EV reservation process. This is the first time NFTs have been utilized in this way for the automotive industry, highlighting how blockchain technology is increasingly being used in real-world use cases.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Will These New Rivian Delays Be a Major Setback for the Exciting EV Automaker?

Rivian had an amazing year in 2021, and it’s looking to continue its run in 2022. The automaker has made a name for itself by getting financial backing from popular companies like Amazon. It was the hottest stock of the year, and both investors and consumers alike were even more intrigued after they saw what the electric vehicles are capable of.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy