The New York Knicks have their fair share of struggles to iron out, but they have an opportunity to increase their talent level at the trade deadline coming up in a month. Whether they sell the farm for a superstar or bring in a player who can pair with Julius Randle and take some of the pressure off is yet to be seen. However, rumors floating suggest the Knicks will be active in the coming weeks.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO