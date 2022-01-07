The promise of a new year

Since late December, Mercury has been approaching its retrograde period. And this week, on Friday morning, Mercury retrograde officially begins. As the planet of thought and communication moves backwards through Aquarius, your primary task — and your biggest challenge — is to slow down. Hastily reached conclusions are unlikely to be on target; rushing your plans will only set you back in the long run. This is a time for reflection, for considering the possibility that you’ve erred. During this retrograde period, which lasts until early February, there are no shortcuts, no easy paths out of your confusion. But when you take the long route, you’ll find the clarity you seek.
Comments / 0