The promise of a new year

This year, like the year before it, has been a strange one. So much has happened since we celebrated the new year. It’s been a hybrid of going back to normal and staying far from it. We are trying to move forward towards what was, to progress towards what used to be. And although doing that has been strange, and it hasn’t been perfect, I’ve felt the successes of that motion in my return to school and sports and some of the other things I hadn’t been able to do in 2020.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO