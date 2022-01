The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back slightly during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of hesitation just above at the $80 level. This makes a certain amount of sense, due to the fact that we have seen a lot of reaction to big round figures like that, and of course the fact that the market had been rallying so hard to get here. Because of this, it does make the idea of a pullback a likelihood, simply due to the fact that the $80 level will attract a lot of attention.

