Two historic basketball franchises will meet for the second time in three days on Saturday. And to top it off, sports betting is coming to the Empire State. The Knicks are playing decent basketball as of late and have won five of their last seven games but will have a notable task this Saturday night at TD Garden. The Knicks are 19-20 and coming off a huge victory over the Celtics in which RJ Barrett hit the game-winner at the buzzer.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO