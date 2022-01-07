Letter to the editor: Jason Lower

Copy from an ad in the Jan. 9, 1922, Davenport, Iowa, Daily Times, for the Second Owsley Project, Jefferson County Idaho, Near Idaho Falls: “Any American citizen, excepting married women over 21 years of age, can file on 40, 80 or 160 acres of Carey Act irrigated government land in highly improved section of Idaho. You can file now adjoining townsite. By taking advantage of your Carey Act right you can now own an irrigated farm with a $1,500 payment down. Not over 160 acres to any one person. Irrigation project all completed and you can move on land now. Land in same vicinity selling up to $500 per acre. Crops — Fruit, sugar beets, alfalfa, potatoes, etc. Wonderful climate. Hunting and fishing. Electric power line. Telephones and schools on project. Thousands of acres of open range to graze cattle and sheep. Free fence posts. Only ten days’ residence required to prove up and receive patent. Colonization agent will be in Davenport on Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 1922. … Write for full information and appointment. Address Colonization Dept., Second Owelsy Project. Address 735, care Times. YOU MUST ACT QUICK.”
