🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Liberal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Sean McNeil scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half and West Virginia rallied to defeat Kansas State 71-68 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday. The Mountaineers, who were playing their second game since Dec. 22 because of a pause for COVID-19 health and safety protocols, trailed 18-4 early and 40-27 at halftime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO