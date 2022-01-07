ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Liberal

Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hays High Indians return home Friday night for a WAC showdown with the Liberal...

hayspost.com

Hays Post

🏀 FHSU men's game with Lincoln rescheduled for Feb. 14

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State has announced February 14 as the make-up date for its postponed men's basketball game vs. Lincoln University. The teams will tipoff at 5 pm inside Gross Memorial Coliseum on the evening of Valentine's Day. Lincoln was unable to make the trip to Hays this past Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols within their team.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 LISTEN - No. 3 FHSU women hosts Lincoln Saturday

No. 3/11 Fort Hays State (12-1, 6-1 MIAA) vs. Saturday, January 8 • 2:00 p.m. Women's game only - men's game postponed to date TBD. Third-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball continues a three-game homestand Saturday (Jan. 8) when the Tigers host Lincoln. First tip in the women's-only contest is set for 2 p.m. inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 No. 3 Tiger women win big again, beat Lincoln by 35

HAYS, Kan. - The third-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball team took care of business inside Gross Memorial Coliseum once again Saturday (Jan. 8), racing past Lincoln, 92-57. The Tigers distributed 29 assists on 34 made baskets, FHSU's most against a Division II opponent during the Tony Hobson era and the third-most in a game since the 2008-09 season.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Hays High wins Seaman Duals

TOPEKA - The Hays High boys wrestling team went 5-0 and won the Seaman Duals hosted by Topeka Seaman high school Saturday. Harley Zimmerman (132), Dalton Meyers (145), Aaron Weigel (152), Dalton Dale (160), Gavin Meyers (220) and Gavin Nutting (285) all went 5-0 on the day. 1st Place -...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

🏀 McNeil rallies West Virginia to victory over K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Sean McNeil scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half and West Virginia rallied to defeat Kansas State 71-68 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday. The Mountaineers, who were playing their second game since Dec. 22 because of a pause for COVID-19 health and safety protocols, trailed 18-4 early and 40-27 at halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hays Post

🏀 Short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech takes down No. 6 Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The defensive effort never wavers for No. 25 Texas Tech, meaning the Red Raiders can frustrate and beat teams even when they're missing their top two scorers. Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and the short-handed Red Raiders upended sixth-ranked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hays Post

🏀 Turnovers doom Shockers in loss at No. 12 Houston

HOUSTON -- Josh Carlton had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 12 Houston over Wichita State 76-66 on Saturday. Carlton, who scored a career-high 30 points to go with 11 rebounds in a win Wednesday at South Florida, was eight of 12 from the field. He also blocked four shots.
NBA
Hays Post

