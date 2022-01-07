This Week's Weird News 1/7/22

— In the midst of another COVID-19 surge, musicians are enlisting the help of man’s best friend to ensure tours won’t stop prematurely due to exposure. Rolling Stone reports, Tool, The Black Keys, Eric Church and Metallica have all recruited specially trained dogs to sniff out the virus. The keen-nosed canines, which include German Shepherds, Belgian Malinoises and Labrador retrievers, are trained to sit if they detect COVID and roam around backstage to make sure crew members and entourage aren’t unknowingly spreading the disease. John Peets of Q Prime, the management company that represents Church and Metallica. “We haven’t had a dog miss anybody.”
