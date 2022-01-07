ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week's Weird News 1/7/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo very weird trailcam pictures that might show paranormal entities, an answer to the 'mystery hut' found on the far side of the moon, and goldfish that can drive were among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this week. This past week saw a pair of...

1/10/22 Entertainment News

— Tributes are pouring in following the shocking death of comedian and actor Bob Saget. The 65-year-old best known for his role as single dad Danny Turner on ‘Full House.’ He was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget was found dead yesterday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. In a statement confirming their loss, Saget’s family said “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” His former co-star John Stamos writes “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Investigators say Saget’s death does not seem suspicions at this time.
1/10/22 Rock News

— In the midst of another COVID-19 surge, musicians are enlisting the help of man’s best friend to ensure tours won’t stop prematurely due to exposure. Rolling Stone reports, Tool, The Black Keys, Eric Church and Metallica have all recruited specially trained dogs to sniff out the virus. The keen-nosed canines, which include German Shepherds, Belgian Malinoises and Labrador retrievers, are trained to sit if they detect COVID and roam around backstage to make sure crew members and entourage aren’t unknowingly spreading the disease. John Peets of Q Prime, the management company that represents Church and Metallica. “We haven’t had a dog miss anybody.”
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
Scientists Warn for Solar Storms That Could Cause “Massive Blackouts” and Threaten Life on Earth

Data from European Space Agency's (ESA) Cluster and Swarm missions led scientists to believe that a certain solar storm could cause a major blackout, destroying life on Earth. Researchers of a recently published study in Geophysical Research Letters established issued a solar storm warning after establishing a link between solar storms, bursty bulk flows (fast bursts of ions with typical velocities larger than 150 km/s) in the inner magnetosphere and disturbances in the ground level magnetic field which drive "geomagnetically induced currents" on and below Earth's surface.
Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
Bob Saget Dead at 65

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. The comedy world has lost a legend: Bob Saget has died. He was 65 years old. The star, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its recent Netflix sequel Fuller House, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death was not made public.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
The Official Trailer For ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Is Here: Watch

Joseph Sikora returns to the Power cinematic universe. Reprising his role as power-hungry hustler, Tommy Egan, Sikora will star in the fourth spinoff, Power Book IV: Force.  The nearly two-minute trailer begins with two Black men discussing Egan, calling him a crazy white boy who saved one of them after his gum jammed. As a reward, Egan took it upon himself to take the man’s drugs, money, and weapons “like Casper the ghost.” Later, Egan is seen speaking with someone confirming “New York is over” and “this is his chance.” He makes an impression on an older white man with a foreign accent while...
Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
