This Week's Weird News 1/7/22

— Tributes are pouring in following the shocking death of comedian and actor Bob Saget. The 65-year-old best known for his role as single dad Danny Turner on ‘Full House.’ He was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos. Saget was found dead yesterday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. In a statement confirming their loss, Saget’s family said “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” His former co-star John Stamos writes “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Investigators say Saget’s death does not seem suspicions at this time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO