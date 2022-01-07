ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

KFIL Radio

Byron Man Injured After Crashing Near Lake City

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt after crashing a pickup truck near Lake City. According to the State Patrol report, 37-year-old Tyler Johnson was driving south on Highway 63 around 11:45 pm Friday when his truck “left the roadway and rolled.”. The wreck...
LAKE CITY, MN
KFIL Radio

34 People Stranded On Floating Chunk of Ice in Green Bay, WI

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.
GREEN BAY, WI
KFIL Radio

Human Remains Found At Southeast Minnesota State Park

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found in a burned vehicle earlier this week. Sheriff Mark Inglett says his office was contacted around 7:30 Wednesday morning after the car was found at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
CALEDONIA, MN
KFIL Radio

A Busy Day For Southeast Minnesota Police And Tow Trucks

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Public safety agencies around southeast Minnesota were kept busy through Wednesday morning and afternoon dealing with traffic crashes and other mishaps. Many of the incidents happened on the I-35 corridor between Owatonna and the Twin Cities and the Highway 52 corridor between Rochester and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Storm Blamed For School Closings, Accidents In SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Numerous schools are closed or opening late and several traffic accidents and mishaps have been reported due to the Wednesday morning storm that is hammering southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted counties through...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Why This Wisconsin Highway Guardrail Ended Up Impaled in an SUV

If you're thinking that having a highway guardrail run right through your vehicle isn't a good thing, you're right. Yet it just happened during a crash in Wisconsin. The pictures first caught my attention when they were shared on Facebook by a friend of mine who lives in Wisconsin. They show a highway guardrail, the kind you might see along I-90 or Highway-52 here in southeast Minnesota. But this highway guardrail appears to have impaled an SUV.
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

What Do You Do If Your Car Slides into the Ditch in Minnesota?

Winter in Minnesota means cold temperatures, snow and ice-- sometimes on our highways and roads. So what do you do if your vehicle ends up in the ditch during the winter?. The winter storm system that set off Blizzard Warnings for much of southeast Minnesota Wednesday created whiteout conditions on many area roads and highways. And that caused a lot of problems for drivers across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Accused of Chasing, Shooting At Three Hunters

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Three Minnesota men who came to rural Olmsted County to hunt pheasants had a New Year’s Day experience they won’t soon forget. Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Jim Schueller said they were in the Elgin area Saturday afternoon when they stopped after spotting a pheasant along the road. A woman from a nearby property began yelling at the men to leave and one wished her a” happy new year” and they drove off.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Below Zero Wind Chills Didn’t Stop These Minnesota Surfers

Hey, when there are some big waves on Lake Superior, you've gotta catch 'em-- even if the wind chill temperature is well below zero, right?. Here in Minnesota, we like to pride ourselves on how we're able to withstand all the snow and cold temperatures Mother Nature likes to throw at us during the winter, right? And while most us here in southeast Minnesota are okay with that kind of winter weather, it takes a special kind of Minnesotan to actually head out into that kind of snow and cold-- literally-- and enjoy it.
DULUTH, MN
KFIL Radio

Elgin Man Charged With Shooting At Hunters Showed No Regrets

Elgin, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Elgin man charged with firing at some hunters reportedly later told a deputy he “made the mistake in not finishing it." Arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday was 63-year-old Paul Reichel. His conditional bail was set at $25,000. He is facing six felony assault charges and two drive-by shooting counts. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office earlier reported he had a Rochester address.
ELGIN, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Chase Begins Near Rochester, Ends Near Kasson

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Olmsted County deputy who was responding to a call of a possible impaired driver ended up in a 13-mile long pursuit. A deputy was sent to look for the vehicle that was seen driving on Highway 14 west of Rochester around 12:15 am Saturday. The caller said the car was driving well below the speed limit and was weaving from shoulder to shoulder in the westbound lanes.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Nearly 200 Minnesotans Made a Big Mistake This New Year’s Weekend

Despite all the announcements urging them not to, nearly 200 residents of Minnesota still made this big mistake over the New Years' holiday weekend. It shouldn't be a surprise that getting behind the wheel after you've had too many adult beverages is NOT a good idea, right? I mean, when I took the required driver's training courses to get my driver's license (a LONG time ago!) that message was drummed into my head even then.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

