The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency said a portion of Interstate 70 west will close Friday night. Muskingum County EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said that a semi with twin trailers wrecked at the 145 mile marker near Gratiot. Jadwin said the trailers were carrying hazardous materials. Due to the conditions of the roadways and for the safety of personnel they are waiting until later Friday night to clean up the accident. The Emergency Management Agency in Muskingum County had wanted to do clean-up Friday morning.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO