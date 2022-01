The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1138: "The network is very secure." Sign up for the newsletter here. Here's a fascinating and reassuring stat from the mining industry, as it stand right now it would take more than two years for an attacker with 100% of the network hashrate to completely rewrite the Bitcoin ledger dating back to January 3rd, 2009 (Happy Genesis Block Day, freaks!). Said another way, the network is pretty damn secure at the moment. More secure than it's ever been. You can rest easy if you have made a transaction that is sitting under a number of blocks.

