Regis Jesuit High School fires teachers after pro-choice column runs in student magazine

LINDEN, NJ — Linden High School students got personalized lessons for Veterans Day when two of their teachers held sessions discussing their time in the military. Social studies teachers Derrick Potts and Gary Mazurek talked to their classes in person while other social studies classes watched and listened via videoconference. The teachers discussed their reasons for joining the military, shared stories about their time in the Army and answered student questions that ranged from “What was the food like?” to “Would you do it over again if given the chance?”

LINDEN, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO