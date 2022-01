WMT WALMART INC. 144.35 -0.27 -0.19%. The policy went into effect immediately and impacts all U.S. employees regardless of their vaccination status. "As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to work closely with public health authorities and our own medical experts to determine the most effective ways to keep our employees and our communities safe," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO