Five Times Ted Cruz Utterly Humiliated Himself

By Michael Luciano
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) turned in a groveling performance on Fox News on Thursday night, where Tucker Carlson exerted his influence as the most-watched cable news host with great and – for Cruz – humiliating effect. Where does this spectacle rank among pathetic moments for the chair...

Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
‘Sheared of His Manhood’: Joy Reid Compares Ted Cruz to Subservient Game of Thrones Eunuch

Friday’s edition of The ReidOut addressed Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) self-degradation and made plenty of references to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Cruz joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday to apologize for referring to Capitol Hill rioters as terrorists, saying his wording was “sloppy.” Carlson said he did not believe the senator because he is never careless with words. Cruz kept trying to explain himself, and the host kept shutting him down.
Ted Cruz’s humiliation made headlines. But his colleagues’ cowardice is more worrying.

It’s no surprise that Ted Cruz’s humiliation on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program last week received so much attention, especially among those who are not fond of the Texas senator (i.e., most people who know him). Cruz’s pleas for absolution from a high priest of the Trump cult were not only humorous, but also a chilling reminder of how the right is mythologizing the Jan. 6 insurrection, as my colleague Greg Sargent noted.
Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

Often, tyranny happens through “evolution not revolution,” says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and Donald Trump did a lot to erode American democracy. The twice-impeached ex-president became a magnet for extremists and his Twitter obsession was more nefarious than it seemed. “Propaganda works through repetition…that’s what social media does so well,” she points out. And while some were amused by watching Ted Cruz cowing to Tucker Carlson for calling Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” Ben-Ghiat says she watched that clip with dread. “It’s not just about repeating propaganda. You have to enforce it,” she explains. “This is what dictators do when people cross the party line when they said something they shouldn’t have said.”Jan. 8, 2022.
A Divided Nation Unites to Mock Ted Cruz’s Groveling to Tucker Carlson: ‘One of the Most Pathetic Things I’ve Ever Seen’

Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday and something miraculous seems to have happened as a result: a divided nation united to call out just how cringe-worthy his shameless groveling to Tucker Carlson was. The Texas Republican appeared on Fox News prime time the night after Carlson excoriated...
Tucker Carlson mocks Ted Cruz, Republicans for saying Jan. 6 was a ‘violent terrorist attack’

After Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Wednesday described the Jan. 6 riot as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” GOP strategist Karl Rove urged Republicans nationwide to reflect on the first anniversary and show their patriotism by offering “no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy.”
