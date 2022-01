After one season at Auburn, Ahmari Harvey is headed east to play in the ACC. Harvey announced his transfer commitment to Georgia Tech on Saturday. A former 4-star recruit out of the Florida State University School in Tallahassee, Florida, Harvey signed with Auburn in the class of 2021. Harvey pledged to Auburn on Aug. 21, 2020 and signed with the Tigers in December 2020. He acknowledged both the Auburn coach who recruited him, Gus Malzahn, and the head coach he played for, Bryan Harsin, in his Saturday announcement.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO