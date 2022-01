The World Series of Poker Online Circuit series will have a version of its own in Pennsylvania to start the New Year. The Online Circuit Series runs from Jan. 5-16. $500,000 will be up for grabs along with 12 championship WSOP rings. Players physically located in the Keystone State will be eligible to compete in these events at WSOP.com PA. And that goes for New Jersey residents as well.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO