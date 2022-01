Kentucky Women’s Basketball went 1-1 during its two outings this past week, but the quality of both opponents still resulted in some national love. On Monday afternoon, the Wildcats were bumped up two spots in the Week 10 AP Poll, moving from No. 21 to No. 19. Kentucky convincingly beat then-No. 15 ranked Georgia at home on Thursday before falling by 20 on the road to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. The win over Georgia marked the first time that UK had played a game since Dec. 19, an 18-day layoff caused by multiple COVID-19 issues.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO