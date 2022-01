DENVER — It's the beginning of a new era for the Broncos, after they officially fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday. Fangio, who spent three seasons as the Broncos' head coach, was informed Sunday morning he would not be returning for a fourth season. That means General Manager George Paton will lead his first coaching search as an NFL GM, hoping to get the Broncos back to the playoffs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO