Israel to allow US visitors back in for the first time since November
By Shira Hanau via JTA
5 days ago
(JTA) — Israel will lift its COVID-related travel ban on visitors from the United States, United Kingdom and several other countries for the first time since restrictions were put in place in November. According to Israeli media, the restrictions...
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act “with no constraints” if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. France’s foreign minister said on Friday that progress had been made, although time is running out.“In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned... Israel is not a party to the agreements,” Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a...
Israel’s fragile governing coalition moved to resolve a crisis on Wednesday after Arab Bedouin staged protests against tree-planting by nationalists on disputed land in the Negev desert. Some protesters on Tuesday evening hurled stones at vehicles on a highway near Beersheba blocked the railway line and torched a vehicle. Police said two officers were wounded in the violence and local media reported at least 18 people arrested.The government announced a compromise in which it would complete the day's planting and launch negotiations on Thursday. Authorities withdrew heavy machinery from the area as the tensions appeared to ease. The...
State tourism continued to recover in November with increased travelers and visitor spending. According to the latest monthly report from the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, more than 600,000 visitors arrived in the state last month. That is down 24% compared to the same month in...
WASHINGTON — United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced that the government of India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade. This news follows the successful revitalization of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum held in New Delhi in November 2021, during which Ambassador Tai raised the importance of access for U.S. pork with Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal.
(JTA) — A fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine increases antibodies fivefold in patients who receive the shots, preliminary findings from an Israeli study show. Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, alongside Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, a lead researcher on the study. The results have not been peer reviewed.
The number of migrant children in federal custody dipped below 10,000 for the first time since last March, according to government data released on Jan. 3. As of Jan. 2, there were 9,980 children in custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, data shows. That number peaked for the year around April 28, when there were more than 22,500 children in custody.
Late last year, something happened in the United Arab Emirates that never happened before in that Gulf state, yet it attracted little attention: A couple got married in a civil ceremony. The couple was Canadian. They are among the 90% of the UAE population that are residents, but not Emirati citizens. The marriage was made possible under a new law that allows civil law to govern how non-Muslim UAE residents may marry, divorce, get child custody and some other personal family matters — all of which were previously governed by Sharia law.
An Iranian "espionage network" used Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were manipulated into photographing the US embassy and other activities, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Wednesday.
The women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself "Rambod Namdar" and said he was a Jew living in Iran, the Israeli agency said in a statement.
"Despite the fact that the women suspected that the man in question was an Iranian intelligence operative, some of them maintained contact with him, agreed to perform various tasks he asked of them and received funds from him," it said.
After being approached through Facebook, "Rambod" asked that communication continue using the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp, the Shin Bet added.
The United States on Wednesday urged an investigation after an 80-year-old Palestinian-American was found dead in the occupied West Bank following arrest by Israel.
The mayor of the village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, told AFP that Omar Abdulmajeed Asad's body was still in handcuffs after his death.
But Israel said that it had apprehended a man during a raid in the village to "thwart terrorist activity" and that he had been released the same night.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Asad held US citizenship and that the government had been in touch with his family to offer condolences.
Sami Abu Shamsia's wrists were swathed in bandages covering wounds he says were inflicted by mobsters who kidnapped him in October, part of an unprecedented Arab crime wave in Israel. In the October 14 kidnapping, captured on security camera footage seen by AFP, a vehicle sped into the compound where Shamsia works and men grabbed him.
(JTA) — A former prime minister of the Netherlands, Dries van Agt, said in an interview for a recently aired documentary that Israeli settlers poisoned their Palestinian neighbors in 2015, drawing criticism from Dutch Jews who say he is perpetuating a centuries-old antisemitic blood libel. B’Tselem, the leading Israeli...
The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the appearance of Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, at the Nicaraguan ceremony on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″ in the Argentine capital.Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the...
China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
Iran continues to spread revolution and violence throughout the Middle East. Including in Israel. As the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, or CAMERA, documented, in May 2021, Iran greenlighted its Gaza-based proxies to attack the Jewish state. Over the course of eleven days, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups indiscriminately launched rockets at Israeli civilians while using human shields as cover, prompting a response by Israeli Defense Forces.
Daniel Ortega was sworn in Monday as Nicaragua's president for a fourth straight term as the EU and US tightened sanctions over impugned elections held in November with all his challengers in jail. "Yes, I swear," said strongman Ortega as he and his wife Rosario Murillo, who was re-elected vice-president, were sworn in at a ceremony attended by the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela and envoys from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria, among others.
Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues.
A total of 11 countries are behind in their payments, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in a letter to the General Assembly. AFP obtained it on Wednesday.
Under the UN charter, a member country's right to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the amount of dues it should have paid over the preceding two years.
If the outstanding debt is deemed to be "due to conditions beyond the control of the member," the assembly may let that country continue to vote.
