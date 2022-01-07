Israel to allow US visitors back in for the first time since November

An Iranian "espionage network" used Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were manipulated into photographing the US embassy and other activities, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Wednesday. The women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself "Rambod Namdar" and said he was a Jew living in Iran, the Israeli agency said in a statement. "Despite the fact that the women suspected that the man in question was an Iranian intelligence operative, some of them maintained contact with him, agreed to perform various tasks he asked of them and received funds from him," it said. After being approached through Facebook, "Rambod" asked that communication continue using the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp, the Shin Bet added.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 19 MINUTES AGO