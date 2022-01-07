Jazz vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Utah Jazz (28-11) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Utah Jazz 108, Toronto Raptors 122 (Final)
A new kid and new season highs: Paschall, Jazz bench relish opportunity against Raptors
Historic night.
Top Rookies on Fri
Evan Mobley, 18 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Ayo Dosunmu, 18 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl
Scottie Barnes, 11 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
Aaron Wiggins, 13 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl
Jared Butler, 17 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl – 12:26 AM
Fred VanVleet turned the absurd into the sublime
Despite missing all five starters and eight of their top nine rotation players Friday, the Utah Jazz shockingly led for most of the way in Toronto. Afterward, they claimed that was really no surprise at all.
With Utah missing its top eight players in minutes played this season, it meant that someone would have to step up as the leader.
Analysis: Missing 8 players, Jazz lose but put up strong fight against Raptors
Fred VanVleet couldn’t remember if he had ever recorded a triple-double before, at any level. “You can probably look it up faster than I can.”
The answer: He had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on Feb. 7, 2015 as a junior at Wichita State. – 10:51 PM
VanVleet said he was pretty gassed by the end of the 3rd quarter. “I didn’t have any (energy)… but you’ve gotta win by any means possible. I was thinking it was going to be a long 48 hours until Sunday if we dropped that one.” – 10:48 PM
Fred VanVleet: “I’m going to be honest, I always think I’m the best player in the gym. Sometimes I’m right, sometimes I’m wrong, sometimes you can show it, and sometimes you don’t. That’s just the way I approach the game.” pic.twitter.com/8nY50RDjqg – 10:44 PM
“I’m gonna be honest: I always think I’m the best player in the gym. Sometimes I’m right. Sometimes I’m wrong.” – VanVleet – 10:35 PM
"Just trying to win by any means possible, it would have been a long 36-48hrs if we had dropped that one," Fred VanVleet on his huge night to bring Raptors back vs. short-handed Jazz.
VanVleet is the 7th player over the last 25 seasons to go on a personal 15-0 run, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The last to do it: his former teammate Kawhi Leonard in 2020. – 10:25 PM
Danuel House Jr. on how his young @Utah Jazz teammates performed.
“Everyone that is on a roster can play.”
I think that tends to get overlooked. Given minutes and a lot of opportunity and everyone will show a little bit of why they are in the NBA. – 10:22 PM
17 points in the first quarter and 7-10 from the FT line for the new dad
#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/27poaeTVPO – 10:20 PM
Wild stat of the day:
Fred VanVleet is the third undrafted Raptor to notch a triple-double. The list of undrafted NBA players with triple-doubles isn’t all that long, so that’s something:
Fred VanVleet
Jose Calderon (2)
Ben Uzoh – 10:13 PM
EP with a season-high 29 points
#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/ILXBei6teq – 10:12 PM
📹| Eric 29p | 3r | 2a
Elijah 26p | 8r | 4a | 2s
Jared 17p | 3r | 4a | 1s
Danuel 13p | 4r | 4a | 1b
Hassan 7p | 7r | 1a | 2b
Trent 6p | 4r | 8a
Malik 6p | 7r
Dok 2p | 3r | 1b
Norvel 2p | 1r
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/g4cfxFTNie – 10:10 PM
Eric Paschall blamed his newborn Ziare for him being tired tonight.
He still scored a team-high 29 points.
Eric Paschall after describing his hectic schedule this week: “I’ve been tired all week. This little kid has kept me up all week.” – 10:10 PM
Fun night in Toronto as Utah Jazz youngsters get their shine in loss
Per @SNstats VanVleet’s 37 points is the most for any triple-double in franchise history. His 24-point third quarter was the second-best single quarter total, trailing only Pascal Siakam’s 25 vs. Spurs on Jan. 26, 2020. – 10:02 PM
Quin Snyder on the @Utah Jazz loss to the @Toronto Raptors:
“I was really pleased and proud of the guys that are out there tonight and how they competed.” – 9:58 PM
“Freddie had a pretty good third quarter, he had seven deflections …” — Nurse on Fred VanVleet, who also had 24 points. – 9:56 PM
Nick Nurse points out that Fred VanVleet also had 7 deflections in that 3rd quarter. – 9:54 PM
Final in Toronto.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5ZnLcikwH5 – 9:51 PM
This was shaping up to be the Raptors’ worst loss of the season until Fred VanVleet said “enough”. A 37pt triple-double masterpiece. His 24pt 3rd quarter was one of the greatest individual runs we’ve ever seen. Raps were down by 12 before it, they outscored Utah 50-24 from there. – 9:50 PM
Fred VanVleet scores 20 points in 4 minutes and 17 seconds.
Raptors beat Jazz 122-108. Jazz let go of the rope in the 2H, but, meh, they didn’t have any of their top 8 players. FVV took over with a triple-double.
Paschall: 29 points (10-21 FG)
Hughes: 26 points (7-12 3P), 8 rebounds
Butler: 17 points, (6-17 FG), 8 TOs
Indiana tomorrow. – 9:49 PM
And that’s it. The Jazz fall to the raptors 122-108….Utah’s 10 game road winning streak comes to an end. The Jazz fall to 28-11 on the season. Great effort from the deep roster tonight. But Toronto played a great second half. On to Saturday night and the indiana Pacers – 9:48 PM
Well, that was a rather eventful night. Fred goes for 37-10-10 and Raptors win going away – 9:48 PM
Raps were flat, down double digits, no crowd to lift you up. Fred VanVleet comes up with THAT performance full of heart, passion, and desire to turn this game around. He is as special a leader as they come and this team is lucky to have him.
Oh, he’s an all-star. – 9:48 PM
FINAL: Raptors 122, Jazz 108. Paschall 29p. Hughes 26p/8r/4a. Butler 17p/4a. House 13/4/4. Even Norvel Pelle got a late bucket. Crazy night in Toronto. What an unexpectedly fun game. B2B tomorrow in Indianapolis. – 9:47 PM
‘Topes win! 122-108. Raptors cover! Raptors cover.
37-10-10 for VanVleet for his first triple-double. OG had 22, Barnes had 11-9-6. – 9:47 PM
The Jazz’s 10-game road winning streak will end in Toronto, but it took eight of their top nine rotation regulars being out and a 37/10/10 triple-double from Fred VanVleet to do it. Craziness. – 9:44 PM
Raptors up 15 now with 2 minutes left. Timeout, Utah.
Time to put in the deep benc…. wait – 9:43 PM
First career triple-double for Fred VanVleet, finishes with a season-high 37 to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Lots of smiles and high-fives at the bench. Good for him. – 9:42 PM
First career triple-double for Fred VanVleet. It’s the 30th triple-double in franchise history and he’s the 11th different Raptor to do it. With 37 points, he also has the highest scoring triple-double in Raptors history, passing Vince Carter (31 points). – 9:42 PM
Jazz are going to lose this one and it was still the most fun game of the season and can you really blame the Jazz’s freshmen team for losing to a healthy Raptors squad in the end? Very good stuff tonight. – 9:42 PM
Fred VanVleet clinches his first career triple-double with an alley-oop feed to Precious Achiuwa – 9:42 PM
There’s the triple double for VanVleet. Naturally, Precious Achiuwa finished the last two assists. 37-10-10. – 9:42 PM
From the tireless Raptors PR crew:
Fred VanVleet’s 17 consecutive points tonight was the longest streak … since Morris Peterson scored 17 straight Feb. 27, 2001 vs. Cleveland. Vince Carter holds the franchise record with 18 consecutive points March 17, 2000 vs. Orlando. – 9:38 PM
Can’t emphasize enough how much Fred VanVleet is an NBA All-Star this year. He’s not just an all-star. He’s a no-brainer all-star. – 9:37 PM
VanVleet is two assists shy of the triple-double, and he’s definitely aware. 11-point game, 3:25 left. – 9:36 PM
Fred VanVleet is two assists shy of his first career triple-double – 9:35 PM
The @Toronto Raptors @Fred VanVleet scored 17 consecutive points in the 3rd qtr. It’s 1 off the franchise record of 18 consecutive pts by @Vince Carter …March 17,2000 vs Orlando #rtz #Raptors – 9:33 PM
OKAY ELIJAH 🔥 – 9:29 PM
The VanVleet/Beal/Garland choice for All-Star is going brutal for NBA coaches. – 9:26 PM
This one might be getting away from the Jazz…..Utah down 6 and Quin Snyder calls timeout – 9:25 PM
VanVleet in the third quarter: 8-8 FGM-A, 3-3 3PM-A, 5-5 FTM-A, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 0 turnovers. – 9:23 PM
Elijah Hughes is 7-OF-12 from 3 – 9:22 PM
Up to 16 turnovers for the Jazz, I believe they had 7 at halftime – 9:21 PM
Just an insane 2-way stretch from VanVleet to close the 3rd. He had 24 of his 33 points in the quarter, including 16 straight. He didn’t miss a shot in the frame: 8-8 FG, 3-3 3P, 5-5 FT. Also had 2 steals and a block. Fred’s willed the Raptors back into this game, they lead by 2 – 9:20 PM
Fred VanVleet’s 3rd quarter: 24 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 turnovers. He was 8 of 8 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3, and 5 of 5 from the FT line.
Goodness… – 9:19 PM
Fred VanVleet was too good for the G-League as a rookie and is too good for the G-League Jazz tonight. – 9:19 PM
That was one of the most incredible individual runs I’ve seen from a player, probably the most amazing run by a Raptor. 17 straight points, couple feeds to teammates, stifling defence. Statement 3 to end the quarter.
Fred. VanVleet. Is. An. All. Star. – 9:19 PM
This Toronto team deserves fans in the building (yes, I understand the reason why).
✅Competitive spirit – 9:19 PM
Raptors up 2 after 3
VanVleet’s crazy; best quarter he’s played since Game 6 and maybe best regular season quarter of his career – 9:18 PM
The Raptors’ mascot is moving up on my rankings because he is still having a good time and has beautiful footwork despite the empty building – 9:18 PM
Fred Van Vleet scores 24 in the third quarter and has 33 overall. The raptors erase the halftime deficit and lead the Jazz 94-92 heading into the fourth quarter….sensational stuff from FVV – 9:18 PM
Elijah with 6 threes and no end in sight 🔥🔥🔥
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/0iJQlcKmfx – 9:18 PM
Raptors up 94-92 after 3Q.
Fred Van Vleet had 24 points in the 3rd quarter alone. I know this is all for fun and games, but Jazz should consider defending him better. – 9:18 PM
End 3Q: Raptors 94, Jazz 92. Toronto closes on a 22-8 run to finally surge ahead. FVV goes nuts with 24 of his 33p in the 3Q (which Toronto won 45-30). Paschall has 27p, and Elijah Hughes 21 for the Jazz. – 9:18 PM
VanVleet shot 2-for-11 in the first half.
After the third quarter, he now has 33-9-8 on 10-for-19.
Raps up 94-92. – 9:17 PM
The Bulls’ 73 points in the first half ties for the most points allowed in any half this season by the Wizards. It happened two times before: vs. Indy in the first half on 10/22/21 and vs. Utah in the second half on 12/11/21. The Wizards split those games. – 9:14 PM
FVV again, and Raptors have the lead. VanVleet has 19 in the quarter. – 9:14 PM
FVV jumper gives the Raptors an 85-84 lead, and it’s the first time the Jazz have trailed since 2-0. – 9:13 PM
VanVleet, my goodness – 9:13 PM
The Jazz could lose this game and it will be a success based on what’s already happened – 9:13 PM
10-0 run led by FVV, and Raptors are back within 2. The Jazz’s offense has stalled with both Butler and Paschall in foul trouble. – 9:12 PM
like his twitter handle says, jared is a hooper ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KEwG2tfxVK – 9:12 PM
Dok acting like Gary Trent Jr is a G League guy.
This game is so drunk. – 9:10 PM
The Raptors just left two Jazzers WIDE open. They missed both 3s. – 9:09 PM
Elijah Hughes can really play. He’s got great role player skills. – 9:09 PM
The Raptors good perimeter defenders are going to need to play good perimeter defence. – 9:05 PM
Raptors got with 67-60, and the Jazz respond with a 10-2 run, including some more big buckets by Paschall. This Utah team has every reason to fall apart, and it hasn’t happened quite yet. 77-62 with 7:16 left 3Q. EP has 25p. – 9:01 PM
Raptors came out strong to start the half… and then Jazz got back up 15 with a 10-2 run.
Beautiful passing from Butler, great finishing from Paschall. – 9:01 PM
Not sure the Raptors are really missing a crowd that might very well be booing – 9:00 PM
… and now Scottie Barnes is limping, as if this couldn’t get any worse. – 9:00 PM
Gary Trent Jr. is 13-for-46 from three over his last 5 1/2 games
28.2 per cent, which by my math is not good – 8:59 PM
Raptors double teaming Whiteside is perplexing. – 8:59 PM
Eric Paschall’s career-high is 34, so he still has a ways to go if he’s going to beat that tonight. – 8:56 PM
Toronto finally upped its level and the raptors draw within 67-60……let’s see if the Jazz can answer now that the raptors are fully engaged – 8:54 PM
Raptors back within 7 a couple of minutes into the third quarter – 8:54 PM
Raptors looking a lot more Raptorsy to start the 2nd half. The Jazz lead, which was 13 at halftime and as large as 17 in the 1st half, is down to 7 a few minutes into the 3rd quarter. – 8:54 PM
Raptors looking much purposeful on both ends to start the second half. – 8:53 PM
11 made threes already tonight
#Pura3Pointer | @Pura pic.twitter.com/nSByFdNvbH – 8:51 PM
Scottie Barnes with the screen assist, surely an ode to Gobert. – 8:50 PM
For those counting at home, VanVleet is on his third pair of shoes this game. These are the white ones, the ones he says make him look and feel fast. – 8:49 PM
Still thinkin' about this one
#TakeNote | @MalikFitts pic.twitter.com/BxVVmD7eDs – 8:43 PM
Raps trailing by 13 at half. If they continue to shoot 19 per cent from three and the sad Jazz hold steady at 46 per cent, there could be problems. – 8:38 PM
Projecting what they would actually be asked to do in a normal rotation against what they are showing in this game, I think Elijah Hughes and Danuel House have had really good first halves. – 8:37 PM
quick break, brb
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/c8PIp7bJ3t – 8:35 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 62, Raptors 49. Sooooo, the glass-half-empty view is Utah scored about half as many points in the 2Q as the first. The glass-half-full view is they’re still up 13 on a mostly full-strength Toronto team. Paschall 17p/3r. Hughes 11p/5r/4a. House 8/3/3. – 8:35 PM
Well, Raps have the deficit down to 13 at the half. Depleted Jazz still owning them though 62-49. – 8:35 PM
Jazz up 62-49 at the half on Toronto.
Eric Paschall has 17, Hughes has 11.
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and Rudy Gay are not playing. – 8:35 PM
Nick Nurse has aged 5 years over the last 60 minutes. Imagine he’ll have some things to say in the locker room. Short-handed Jazz lead the Raptors 62-49 at the half. – 8:34 PM
The Jazz lead the Raptors 62-49 at halftime – 8:34 PM
Ugliest Raptors half in, well, about 48 hours
Jazz up 62-49 at the break – 8:34 PM
Donovan? Mike? No, that's the rookie
#TakeNote | @Jared Butler pic.twitter.com/pRtIBV7VaQ – 8:33 PM
Jared Butler has a really nice first step and uses his dribble really well in changing pace. He’s gotten into the paint at will in the first half and done so against some good defenders – 8:33 PM
SL County indoor mask mandate means fans will be masking up again at Jazz games once the team is back at Vivint. pic.twitter.com/UIDSknezDu – 8:27 PM
Jazz up 58-44, 3 minutes left in the half
Raptors a blistering 5-for-24 from three – 8:24 PM
Under three remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Raptors 58-44 – 8:23 PM
The Jazz are shooting 55.6% from three and 53.8% from the floor right now – 8:22 PM
Raps are 4-for-21 from three. The Jazz are 10-for-18. – 8:21 PM
Malik Fitts is my Jarrell Brantley this year. He’s so much better than his opportunities have reflected. – 8:21 PM
The Jazz have been so good schematically in the first half. I thought the spacing was really going to be an issue tonight and it’s been pretty close to the normal spacing – 8:20 PM
Jared Butler has been very good in the first half. Has broken the paint off the dribble, has created shots for others. Is reading the game wonderfully. – 8:15 PM
Jazz up 17, totally on merit; they’re just playing better and harder right now – 8:14 PM
Jazz zoning up this Raptors lineup that is, ummm, lacking shooting. – 8:13 PM
At least the piped in crowd noise hasn’t turned on the Raptors yet. They’re still cheering. – 8:11 PM
Jazz announce masks will be required at The Viv for the next month, per the Salt Lake County public health order pic.twitter.com/pTGlxScpoc – 8:09 PM
Malik Fitts hits a 48-foot three pointer at the buzzer to give the pseudo Jazz a 40-25 lead after a quarter. Fitting end to the quarter for a Raptors’ team that has not shown they deserve better. – 8:06 PM
bahaha Malik Fitts banks home a 50-footer to end the 1st quarter because of course he did.
The replacement Jazz lead 40-25. Paschall with 17 and House has 8. – 8:06 PM
The Jazz lead the Raptors 40-25 at the end of the first quarter. Danuel House in his Jazz debut has 11….Paschall has 17….just a terrific first quarter from the Jazz…. – 8:06 PM
Um, not the 1Q anyone was expecting!! Raps trail sad Jazz 40-25. – 8:06 PM
After 1Q, it’s Utah 40, Toronto 25.
One of these teams is missing 8 of its top-9 scorers. The other is playing like it.
Embarrassing effort from the Raptors, so far. – 8:05 PM
No way. Malik Fitts from beyond halfcourt gives the Jazz a 40-25 lead after 1Q.
Just… insane. Honestly, I’ve been giggling the entire time. The Jazz are missing all of their top 8 players. – 8:05 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 40, Raptors 25. Stunned silence at ScotiaBank. Especially after Malik Fitts’ halfcourt 3 to beat the buzzer. PAschall with 17p, House with 8. Jazz shoot 53.6% overall and 7-13 from deep. Raptors at 36% FGs, 2-11 from deep. – 8:05 PM
Raptors just gave up 40 in a quarter to eight guys who met each other on the bus to the gym
Jazz by 15 after one – 8:05 PM
LOL, Fitts just banked in a half court shot, and it’s 40-25 Jazz after a quarter. They will check to make sure if he got it off in time. That was wretched stuff from the Raps. – 8:05 PM
Hassan Whiteside doesn’t get the vibe of this game, he’s actively not running down the floor – 8:02 PM
Raps down 32-18 to Jazz. Fred VanVleet ditches the glittery OVO gold kicks and goes plain black looking to change things up. – 8:00 PM
Eric Paschall cannot be stopped – 7:58 PM
Jazz by 14, rather brutal Raptors start.
Again – 7:58 PM
Malik Fitts minutes are the minutes I care about – 7:57 PM
Eric Paschall has 17p in 9 minutes. Just wild. Jazz up 32-18 with 2:54 left 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Raptors are going to give Pashcall a max deal this summer. – 7:57 PM
Eric Paschall > plays important early season minutes > loses rotation spot to Rudy Gay > leaves team to become a father > comes back to a decimated team > starts > scores 17 points in the first 9 minutes – 7:56 PM
The proud papa Eric Paschall is up to 15 points and three rebounds. He’s 6 of 8 from the field. – 7:55 PM
Some special energy going on here from the Raptors. – 7:54 PM
Justin Champagnie early minutes; the Raptors could use a boost of energy – 7:53 PM
Eric Paschall has 11 in the first 7 minutes of the 1Q. I forgot about how new dads get superpowers for a little while – 7:53 PM
Eric Paschall has 11 in the first quarter….. – 7:52 PM
Justin Champagnie coming in early here – 7:52 PM
Alright @Utah Jazz, time to make this Danuel House a Danuel Home. – 7:51 PM
Eric Paschall is bringing that new dad energy. 11p already. – 7:51 PM
Donovan Mitchell
YEAH EP!!!! @Eric Paschall
YEAH EP!!!! @Eric Paschall – 7:51 PM
Good start for the baby Jazz…..they lead 13-5….two threes from Hughes. A three from Eric Paschall…..Toronto sleepwalking a bit defensively to start, but the Jazz are making some shots – 7:46 PM
Ummmmm … the Utah Jazz are … leading? They’ve hit 5-9 shots, the Raptors are just 2-8, and Utah holds a 13-5 advantage with 8:21 left 1Q. Elijah Hughes with 6p, Eric Paschall with 5. – 7:45 PM
The people wearing Jazz uniforms can’t be stopped. They’re up 13-5 on Toronto. – 7:45 PM
Raptors down 8 early and they’re certainly not flying around on defence – 7:45 PM
Elijah Hughes first one on the board for the Jazz. Buries a corner 3 – 7:42 PM
Jazz starters: Paschall, Whiteside, Forrest, Hughes, Butler – 7:36 PM
Can honestly say I did not envision a Jazz starting lineup this year of Whiteside, Hughes, Paschall, Butler, Forrest. But here we are. – 7:36 PM
Utah Jazz starters
Trent Forrest
Jared Butler
Elijah Hughes
Eric Paschall
Hassan Whiteside – 7:33 PM
Such a strange scene on Toronto no fans moments before the game. pic.twitter.com/kbdLk5HhNW – 7:29 PM
Aaron Gordon played through a non-COVID illness against the Jazz two nights ago. He wasn’t 100%. The Nuggets sent him and Bones Hyland, who also hasn’t been feeling well, home yesterday. Both have continued to test negative and are excepted to play tonight. – 7:28 PM
The Raptors are 13 point favourites. – 7:22 PM
After brief delay eight Utah Jazz players have taken the floor for pre-game warm-ups, so I guess we have quarem. Hassan Whiteside — who was questionable — jogs in and does the Hulk Hogan “I can’t hear you” to the empty seats, so points for that. – 7:21 PM
The Utah Jazz will have nine active players tonight. Should be a fun one! – 7:21 PM
Rudy Gay is actually out for the Jazz. So they will have 9 guys: Hughes, Paschall, Whiteside, Forrest, Butler starting, Azubuike, Fitts, House and Pelle off bench. – 7:15 PM
Jazz revised injury report: Rudy Gay is now OUT too. – 7:14 PM
Again. Rudy Gay is OUT tonight….Jazz will have nine available…. – 7:14 PM
This just in: Rudy Gay is INACTIVE tonight. He is INACTIVE – 7:12 PM
Honestly might be one of the more entertaining Jazz games of the season tonight – 7:10 PM
Pre-game P 🔥
Jazz starters: Trent Forrest, Jared Butler, Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside
Let’s get weird! – 7:08 PM
Raptors will have the same starters vs. Utah, who have none of the same starters. – 7:08 PM
Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, the Raptors are planning to start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam tonight against Utah – 7:06 PM
Jazz starters: Trent Forrest, Jared Butler, Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside. – 7:05 PM
My guess for tonight’s starting lineup
Trent Forrest
Elijah Hughes
Eric Paschall
Rudy Gay
Hassan Whiteside
With
Jared Butler
Danuel House
Malik Fitts
Dok
Norvelle
Coming off the bench – 6:59 PM
Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.
Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay are AVAILABLE. – 6:56 PM
This is the full list of @Utah Jazz players who are available tonight.
Backcourt:
Trent Forrest
Jared Butler
Danuel House
Frontcourt:
Elijah Hughes
Eric Paschall
Malik Fitts
Rudy Gay
Norvel Pelle
Udoka Azubuike
Hassan Whiteside
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:53 PM
No Jordan Clarkson or Royce O’Neale tonight. Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside are both available – 6:52 PM
Little news from Nick Nurse pre-game, Jazz will have Gay and Whiteside in (they were questionable) and 10 players available. – 6:50 PM
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.
Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale will be OUT along with Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell. – 6:48 PM
Jazz Injury Report (As of 1/7)
*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Heel Injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Concussion Protocol)
*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (Low Back Tightness)
*OUT – Royce O’Neale (Right Patellar Tendonitis)
OUT – Joe Ingles (Health & Safety protocols) – 6:46 PM
Somewhat ironically, it is a Welcome Toronto night. – 6:45 PM
Jordan Clarkson (low back tightness) and Royce O’Neale (patellar tendonitis) are both out vs. Toronto.
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play. – 6:44 PM
Chris Duarte said about his isolation period. He's back at practice and working to get his conditioning back. He's listed as questionable to play tomorrow vs Utah.
Quin Snyder on expectations for the two new @Utah Jazz players.
“More than anything for Novel and Danuel, I don’t want them to expect too much of themselves as far as thinking through a play or something like that.” – 6:11 PM
“If a guy goes out there and produces, goes out and produces and goes out and produces, you might as well keep rolling him out there,” — Nick Nurse on Justin Champagnie. – 5:54 PM
Torrey Craig and Justin Anderson have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are out for tomorrow’s game against Utah. – 5:42 PM
Clearing up a question from yesterday: Both Danuel House and Norvel Pelle signed with the Utah Jazz via the 10-Day hardship exception. Neither count towards the cap nor tax.
There was a question if House’s deal would be a standard 10-Day because Utah was below the roster minimum. – 5:29 PM
Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:
-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.
-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.
-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder should have a cap hit for Miye Oni of $850,331.
Thunder sent the Utah Jazz cash in the deal for Oni and a 2028 second-round pick. Essentially, OKC bought that second rounder from the Jazz. – 4:38 PM
Several prospects could go as high as 5th in this draft: Keegan Murray, Patrick Baldwin Jr, Johnny Davis, Jalen Duren, Kendall Brown, Jaden Hardy to name a few.
But two I would bet could make a Scottie Barnes-like rise are Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and Duke’s AJ Griffin. – 2:10 PM
Hopping on @ESPN700 at noon, presumably to discuss matters pertaining to the University of Utah and its athletics programs. – 1:50 PM
Comments / 0