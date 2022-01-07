Jazz vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (28-11) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

Utah Jazz 108, Toronto Raptors 122 (Final)

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

A new kid and new season highs: Paschall, Jazz bench relish opportunity against Raptors

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Historic night.

Game Highlights

Watch:

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Evan Mobley, 18 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk

Ayo Dosunmu, 18 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl

Scottie Barnes, 11 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Aaron Wiggins, 13 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl

Jared Butler, 17 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl – 12:26 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet turned the absurd into the sublime:

Eric Walden @tribjazz

🚨🚨SUBSCRIBER-ONLY STORY!!!🚨🚨

Despite missing all five starters and eight of their top nine rotation players Friday, the Utah Jazz shockingly led for most of the way in Toronto. Afterward, they claimed that was really no surprise at all.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

With Utah missing its top eight players in minutes played this season, it meant that someone would have to step up as the leader.

#TakeNote – 11:24 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

First Career Triple Double for 23

Open Gym: Moment Presented by Bell

#NBAAllStar | #FredVanVleet

⭐️ Last hour to RT for 2X Votes⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PZu60YKxZS – 11:13 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Analysis: Missing 8 players, Jazz lose but put up strong fight against Raptors

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Meet @GitaSuneja, a @5ForTheFight_ Cancer Research Fellow you helped hire. Her work through the 5 For The Fight Fellowship is helping reduce treatment times for women with cancer.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet couldn’t remember if he had ever recorded a triple-double before, at any level. “You can probably look it up faster than I can.”

The answer: He had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on Feb. 7, 2015 as a junior at Wichita State. – 10:51 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet said he was pretty gassed by the end of the 3rd quarter. “I didn’t have any (energy)… but you’ve gotta win by any means possible. I was thinking it was going to be a long 48 hours until Sunday if we dropped that one.” – 10:48 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet: “I’m going to be honest, I always think I’m the best player in the gym. Sometimes I’m right, sometimes I’m wrong, sometimes you can show it, and sometimes you don’t. That’s just the way I approach the game.” pic.twitter.com/8nY50RDjqg – 10:44 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I’m gonna be honest: I always think I’m the best player in the gym. Sometimes I’m right. Sometimes I’m wrong.” – VanVleet – 10:35 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“Just trying to win by any means possible, it would have been a long 36-48hrs if we had dropped that one,” Fred VanVleet on his huge night to bring Raptors back vs. short-handed Jazz. pic.twitter.com/WEuuAiz5Jr – 10:34 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet is the 7th player over the last 25 seasons to go on a personal 15-0 run, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The last to do it: his former teammate Kawhi Leonard in 2020. – 10:25 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Danuel House Jr. on how his young @Utah Jazz teammates performed.

“Everyone that is on a roster can play.”

I think that tends to get overlooked. Given minutes and a lot of opportunity and everyone will show a little bit of why they are in the NBA. – 10:22 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

MONSTER night for VanVleet. Let’s break it down in the latest #SmithAndJones VLOG.

@Toronto Raptors @FAN590 @sportsnet @Paul Jones #rtz #raptors #wethenorth #nba pic.twitter.com/7u2mXus196 – 10:22 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

17 points in the first quarter and 7-10 from the FT line for the new dad

#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/27poaeTVPO – 10:20 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

LET'S GOOO

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Wild stat of the day:

Fred VanVleet is the third undrafted Raptor to notch a triple-double. The list of undrafted NBA players with triple-doubles isn’t all that long, so that’s something:

Fred VanVleet

Jose Calderon (2)

Ben Uzoh – 10:13 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

EP with a season-high 29 points

#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/ILXBei6teq – 10:12 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

📹| Eric 29p | 3r | 2a

Elijah 26p | 8r | 4a | 2s

Jared 17p | 3r | 4a | 1s

Danuel 13p | 4r | 4a | 1b

Hassan 7p | 7r | 1a | 2b

Trent 6p | 4r | 8a

Malik 6p | 7r

Dok 2p | 3r | 1b

Norvel 2p | 1r

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/g4cfxFTNie – 10:10 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Eric Paschall blamed his newborn Ziare for him being tired tonight.

He still scored a team-high 29 points.

#takenote – 10:10 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Eric Paschall after describing his hectic schedule this week: “I’ve been tired all week. This little kid has kept me up all week.” – 10:10 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Fun night in Toronto as Utah Jazz youngsters get their shine in loss twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:03 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Per @SNstats VanVleet’s 37 points is the most for any triple-double in franchise history. His 24-point third quarter was the second-best single quarter total, trailing only Pascal Siakam’s 25 vs. Spurs on Jan. 26, 2020. – 10:02 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Have a great weekend #WeTheNorth

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder on the @Utah Jazz loss to the @Toronto Raptors:

“I was really pleased and proud of the guys that are out there tonight and how they competed.” – 9:58 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“Freddie had a pretty good third quarter, he had seven deflections …” — Nurse on Fred VanVleet, who also had 24 points. – 9:56 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Nick Nurse points out that Fred VanVleet also had 7 deflections in that 3rd quarter. – 9:54 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Final in Toronto.

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5ZnLcikwH5 – 9:51 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

This was shaping up to be the Raptors’ worst loss of the season until Fred VanVleet said “enough”. A 37pt triple-double masterpiece. His 24pt 3rd quarter was one of the greatest individual runs we’ve ever seen. Raps were down by 12 before it, they outscored Utah 50-24 from there. – 9:50 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Fred VanVleet scores 20 points in 4 minutes and 17 seconds. pic.twitter.com/QEiNzC9Cst – 9:50 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

All in a day's work

#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/74PACp8e0d – 9:50 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Raptors beat Jazz 122-108. Jazz let go of the rope in the 2H, but, meh, they didn’t have any of their top 8 players. FVV took over with a triple-double.

Paschall: 29 points (10-21 FG)

Hughes: 26 points (7-12 3P), 8 rebounds

Butler: 17 points, (6-17 FG), 8 TOs

Indiana tomorrow. – 9:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

And that’s it. The Jazz fall to the raptors 122-108….Utah’s 10 game road winning streak comes to an end. The Jazz fall to 28-11 on the season. Great effort from the deep roster tonight. But Toronto played a great second half. On to Saturday night and the indiana Pacers – 9:48 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Well, that was a rather eventful night. Fred goes for 37-10-10 and Raptors win going away – 9:48 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Raps were flat, down double digits, no crowd to lift you up. Fred VanVleet comes up with THAT performance full of heart, passion, and desire to turn this game around. He is as special a leader as they come and this team is lucky to have him.

Oh, he’s an all-star. – 9:48 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Raptors 122, Jazz 108. Paschall 29p. Hughes 26p/8r/4a. Butler 17p/4a. House 13/4/4. Even Norvel Pelle got a late bucket. Crazy night in Toronto. What an unexpectedly fun game. B2B tomorrow in Indianapolis. – 9:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

‘Topes win! 122-108. Raptors cover! Raptors cover.

37-10-10 for VanVleet for his first triple-double. OG had 22, Barnes had 11-9-6. – 9:47 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT

RT FOR YOUR ALL-STAR

#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kwb74VEVu2 – 9:46 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The Jazz’s 10-game road winning streak will end in Toronto, but it took eight of their top nine rotation regulars being out and a 37/10/10 triple-double from Fred VanVleet to do it. Craziness. – 9:44 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Raptors up 15 now with 2 minutes left. Timeout, Utah.

Time to put in the deep benc…. wait – 9:43 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

First career triple-double for Fred VanVleet, finishes with a season-high 37 to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Lots of smiles and high-fives at the bench. Good for him. – 9:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

First career triple-double for Fred VanVleet. It’s the 30th triple-double in franchise history and he’s the 11th different Raptor to do it. With 37 points, he also has the highest scoring triple-double in Raptors history, passing Vince Carter (31 points). – 9:42 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz are going to lose this one and it was still the most fun game of the season and can you really blame the Jazz’s freshmen team for losing to a healthy Raptors squad in the end? Very good stuff tonight. – 9:42 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet clinches his first career triple-double with an alley-oop feed to Precious Achiuwa – 9:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

There’s the triple double for VanVleet. Naturally, Precious Achiuwa finished the last two assists. 37-10-10. – 9:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Facu’s being harassed by Davion Mitchell and it’s not great. – 9:38 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

From the tireless Raptors PR crew:

Fred VanVleet’s 17 consecutive points tonight was the longest streak … since Morris Peterson scored 17 straight Feb. 27, 2001 vs. Cleveland. Vince Carter holds the franchise record with 18 consecutive points March 17, 2000 vs. Orlando. – 9:38 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Can’t emphasize enough how much Fred VanVleet is an NBA All-Star this year. He’s not just an all-star. He’s a no-brainer all-star. – 9:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet is two assists shy of the triple-double, and he’s definitely aware. 11-point game, 3:25 left. – 9:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet is two assists shy of his first career triple-double – 9:35 PM

Paul Jones @Paul__Jones

The @Toronto Raptors @Fred VanVleet scored 17 consecutive points in the 3rd qtr. It’s 1 off the franchise record of 18 consecutive pts by @Vince Carter …March 17,2000 vs Orlando #rtz #Raptors – 9:33 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet scored more points in that 3rd quarter than one of the players ahead of him in all-star voting has scored all season, and more than another has scored in the last 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/9ndAcHfZV6 – 9:29 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

OKAY ELIJAH

Tom Liston @Liston

#Raptors @Fred VanVleet 33 pts through 3 qtrs. 9 rebounds. 8 assists. 2 steals.

Second best on/off court differential in the entire league.

10th in NBA guard all-star voting. 🤔

@Fred VanVleet #NBAAllStar #RTZ pic.twitter.com/1jLfHCMmvr – 9:27 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The VanVleet/Beal/Garland choice for All-Star is going brutal for NBA coaches. – 9:26 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This one might be getting away from the Jazz…..Utah down 6 and Quin Snyder calls timeout – 9:25 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

24 PTS in the 3rd Quarter for #FredVanVleet

#NBAAllStar

⭐️ 1 RT = 2 VOTES TODAY ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IiQclthGv3 – 9:23 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet in the third quarter: 8-8 FGM-A, 3-3 3PM-A, 5-5 FTM-A, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 0 turnovers. – 9:23 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Elijah Hughes is 7-OF-12 from 3 – 9:22 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Up to 16 turnovers for the Jazz, I believe they had 7 at halftime – 9:21 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Just an insane 2-way stretch from VanVleet to close the 3rd. He had 24 of his 33 points in the quarter, including 16 straight. He didn’t miss a shot in the frame: 8-8 FG, 3-3 3P, 5-5 FT. Also had 2 steals and a block. Fred’s willed the Raptors back into this game, they lead by 2 – 9:20 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Fred VanVleet’s 3rd quarter: 24 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 turnovers. He was 8 of 8 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3, and 5 of 5 from the FT line.

Goodness… – 9:19 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

buckle.

up.

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/AwyrGCyaj9 – 9:19 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Fred VanVleet was too good for the G-League as a rookie and is too good for the G-League Jazz tonight. – 9:19 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

That was one of the most incredible individual runs I’ve seen from a player, probably the most amazing run by a Raptor. 17 straight points, couple feeds to teammates, stifling defence. Statement 3 to end the quarter.

Fred. VanVleet. Is. An. All. Star. – 9:19 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

This Toronto team deserves fans in the building (yes, I understand the reason why).

✅Competitive spirit – 9:19 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 2 after 3

VanVleet’s crazy; best quarter he’s played since Game 6 and maybe best regular season quarter of his career – 9:18 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

The Raptors’ mascot is moving up on my rankings because he is still having a good time and has beautiful footwork despite the empty building – 9:18 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Fred Van Vleet scores 24 in the third quarter and has 33 overall. The raptors erase the halftime deficit and lead the Jazz 94-92 heading into the fourth quarter….sensational stuff from FVV – 9:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Elijah with 6 threes and no end in sight

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/0iJQlcKmfx – 9:18 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Raptors up 94-92 after 3Q.

Fred Van Vleet had 24 points in the 3rd quarter alone. I know this is all for fun and games, but Jazz should consider defending him better. – 9:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Raptors 94, Jazz 92. Toronto closes on a 22-8 run to finally surge ahead. FVV goes nuts with 24 of his 33p in the 3Q (which Toronto won 45-30). Paschall has 27p, and Elijah Hughes 21 for the Jazz. – 9:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet shot 2-for-11 in the first half.

After the third quarter, he now has 33-9-8 on 10-for-19.

Raps up 94-92. – 9:17 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Bulls’ 73 points in the first half ties for the most points allowed in any half this season by the Wizards. It happened two times before: vs. Indy in the first half on 10/22/21 and vs. Utah in the second half on 12/11/21. The Wizards split those games. – 9:14 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

FVV again, and Raptors have the lead. VanVleet has 19 in the quarter. – 9:14 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FVV jumper gives the Raptors an 85-84 lead, and it’s the first time the Jazz have trailed since 2-0. – 9:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

VanVleet, my goodness – 9:13 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

The Jazz could lose this game and it will be a success based on what’s already happened – 9:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

10-0 run led by FVV, and Raptors are back within 2. The Jazz’s offense has stalled with both Butler and Paschall in foul trouble. – 9:12 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

like his twitter handle says, jared is a hooper

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KEwG2tfxVK – 9:12 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Dok acting like Gary Trent Jr is a G League guy.

This game is so drunk. – 9:10 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors just left two Jazzers WIDE open. They missed both 3s. – 9:09 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Elijah Hughes can really play. He’s got great role player skills. – 9:09 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

OH MY

#OGAnunoby | #NBAAllStar

⭐️ 1 RT = 2 VOTES TODAY ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4LDAt34s1a – 9:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors good perimeter defenders are going to need to play good perimeter defence. – 9:05 PM

ALL-STAR MOVES

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Raptors got with 67-60, and the Jazz respond with a 10-2 run, including some more big buckets by Paschall. This Utah team has every reason to fall apart, and it hasn’t happened quite yet. 77-62 with 7:16 left 3Q. EP has 25p. – 9:01 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Raptors came out strong to start the half… and then Jazz got back up 15 with a 10-2 run.

Beautiful passing from Butler, great finishing from Paschall. – 9:01 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Not sure the Raptors are really missing a crowd that might very well be booing – 9:00 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

… and now Scottie Barnes is limping, as if this couldn’t get any worse. – 9:00 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Gary Trent Jr. is 13-for-46 from three over his last 5 1/2 games

28.2 per cent, which by my math is not good – 8:59 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Raptors double teaming Whiteside is perplexing. – 8:59 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Eric Paschall’s career-high is 34, so he still has a ways to go if he’s going to beat that tonight. – 8:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Toronto finally upped its level and the raptors draw within 67-60……let’s see if the Jazz can answer now that the raptors are fully engaged – 8:54 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors back within 7 a couple of minutes into the third quarter – 8:54 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors looking a lot more Raptorsy to start the 2nd half. The Jazz lead, which was 13 at halftime and as large as 17 in the 1st half, is down to 7 a few minutes into the 3rd quarter. – 8:54 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Raptors looking much purposeful on both ends to start the second half. – 8:53 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

11 made threes already tonight

#Pura3Pointer | @Pura pic.twitter.com/nSByFdNvbH – 8:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes with the screen assist, surely an ode to Gobert.

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

For those counting at home, VanVleet is on his third pair of shoes this game. These are the white ones, the ones he says make him look and feel fast. – 8:49 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Still thinkin' about this one

#TakeNote | @MalikFitts pic.twitter.com/BxVVmD7eDs – 8:43 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raps trailing by 13 at half. If they continue to shoot 19 per cent from three and the sad Jazz hold steady at 46 per cent, there could be problems. – 8:38 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Projecting what they would actually be asked to do in a normal rotation against what they are showing in this game, I think Elijah Hughes and Danuel House have had really good first halves. – 8:37 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

quick break, brb

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/c8PIp7bJ3t – 8:35 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 62, Raptors 49. Sooooo, the glass-half-empty view is Utah scored about half as many points in the 2Q as the first. The glass-half-full view is they’re still up 13 on a mostly full-strength Toronto team. Paschall 17p/3r. Hughes 11p/5r/4a. House 8/3/3. – 8:35 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Well, Raps have the deficit down to 13 at the half. Depleted Jazz still owning them though 62-49. – 8:35 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 62-49 at the half on Toronto.

Eric Paschall has 17, Hughes has 11.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and Rudy Gay are not playing. – 8:35 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nick Nurse has aged 5 years over the last 60 minutes. Imagine he’ll have some things to say in the locker room. Short-handed Jazz lead the Raptors 62-49 at the half. – 8:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead the Raptors 62-49 at halftime – 8:34 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Ugliest Raptors half in, well, about 48 hours

Jazz up 62-49 at the break – 8:34 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Donovan? Mike? No, that's the rookie

#TakeNote | @Jared Butler pic.twitter.com/pRtIBV7VaQ – 8:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jared Butler has a really nice first step and uses his dribble really well in changing pace. He’s gotten into the paint at will in the first half and done so against some good defenders – 8:33 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

You can always bet on Fred

#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar

⭐️ 1 RT = 2 VOTES TODAY ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Tn0Smo2EJ8 – 8:31 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

SL County indoor mask mandate means fans will be masking up again at Jazz games once the team is back at Vivint. pic.twitter.com/UIDSknezDu – 8:27 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

OG FOR 3

#OGAnunoby | #NBAAllStar

⭐️ 1 RT = 2 VOTES TODAY ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oRgggDAuxr – 8:27 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Jazz up 58-44, 3 minutes left in the half

Raptors a blistering 5-for-24 from three – 8:24 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Under three remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Raptors 58-44 – 8:23 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

retweet if you want more of this

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/83LM0BWJ2B – 8:22 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Jazz are shooting 55.6% from three and 53.8% from the floor right now – 8:22 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Raps are 4-for-21 from three. The Jazz are 10-for-18. – 8:21 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Malik Fitts is my Jarrell Brantley this year. He’s so much better than his opportunities have reflected. – 8:21 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz have been so good schematically in the first half. I thought the spacing was really going to be an issue tonight and it’s been pretty close to the normal spacing – 8:20 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Calling for bad weather in Toronto tonight

#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/DJfjvG7jwj – 8:20 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

*𝓈𝓌𝒾𝓈𝒽*

#TakeNote | @elijahhughes4_ pic.twitter.com/cYf7UlE6rv – 8:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jared Butler has been very good in the first half. Has broken the paint off the dribble, has created shots for others. Is reading the game wonderfully. – 8:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Jazz up 17, totally on merit; they’re just playing better and harder right now – 8:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Jazz zoning up this Raptors lineup that is, ummm, lacking shooting. – 8:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

At least the piped in crowd noise hasn’t turned on the Raptors yet. They’re still cheering. – 8:11 PM

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27

Yeaaaaaaaaaaa @MalikFitts – 8:10 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Jazz announce masks will be required at The Viv for the next month, per the Salt Lake County public health order pic.twitter.com/pTGlxScpoc – 8:09 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jared ➡️ Hassan ⤵️

HOOP

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HWppYE23mD – 8:09 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Malik Fitts hits a 48-foot three pointer at the buzzer to give the pseudo Jazz a 40-25 lead after a quarter. Fitting end to the quarter for a Raptors’ team that has not shown they deserve better. – 8:06 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

bahaha Malik Fitts banks home a 50-footer to end the 1st quarter because of course he did.

The replacement Jazz lead 40-25. Paschall with 17 and House has 8. – 8:06 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead the Raptors 40-25 at the end of the first quarter. Danuel House in his Jazz debut has 11….Paschall has 17….just a terrific first quarter from the Jazz…. – 8:06 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Um, not the 1Q anyone was expecting!! Raps trail sad Jazz 40-25. – 8:06 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

After 1Q, it’s Utah 40, Toronto 25.

One of these teams is missing 8 of its top-9 scorers. The other is playing like it.

Embarrassing effort from the Raptors, so far. – 8:05 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

No way. Malik Fitts from beyond halfcourt gives the Jazz a 40-25 lead after 1Q.

Just… insane. Honestly, I’ve been giggling the entire time. The Jazz are missing all of their top 8 players. – 8:05 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 40, Raptors 25. Stunned silence at ScotiaBank. Especially after Malik Fitts’ halfcourt 3 to beat the buzzer. PAschall with 17p, House with 8. Jazz shoot 53.6% overall and 7-13 from deep. Raptors at 36% FGs, 2-11 from deep. – 8:05 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors just gave up 40 in a quarter to eight guys who met each other on the bus to the gym

Jazz by 15 after one – 8:05 PM

BUZZER BEATER?!

BUZZER BEATER?! – 8:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

LOL, Fitts just banked in a half court shot, and it’s 40-25 Jazz after a quarter. They will check to make sure if he got it off in time. That was wretched stuff from the Raps. – 8:05 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

The arrows keep comin'

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/w855DVRpII – 8:03 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Hassan Whiteside doesn’t get the vibe of this game, he’s actively not running down the floor – 8:02 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Raps down 32-18 to Jazz. Fred VanVleet ditches the glittery OVO gold kicks and goes plain black looking to change things up. – 8:00 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

F̶r̶e̶e̶t̶h̶r̶o̶w̶ 𝘿𝙐𝙉𝙆

#TakeNote | @Eric Paschall pic.twitter.com/MiI5yudy70 – 8:00 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Eric Paschall cannot be stopped – 7:58 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Jazz by 14, rather brutal Raptors start.

Again – 7:58 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Malik Fitts minutes are the minutes I care about – 7:57 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Eric Paschall has 17p in 9 minutes. Just wild. Jazz up 32-18 with 2:54 left 1Q. – 7:57 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Raptors are going to give Pashcall a max deal this summer. – 7:57 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Eric Paschall > plays important early season minutes > loses rotation spot to Rudy Gay > leaves team to become a father > comes back to a decimated team > starts > scores 17 points in the first 9 minutes – 7:56 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

The proud papa Eric Paschall is up to 15 points and three rebounds. He’s 6 of 8 from the field. – 7:55 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Some special energy going on here from the Raptors. – 7:54 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Justin Champagnie early minutes; the Raptors could use a boost of energy – 7:53 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Eric Paschall has 11 in the first 7 minutes of the 1Q. I forgot about how new dads get superpowers for a little while – 7:53 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Eric Paschall has 11 in the first quarter….. – 7:52 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Justin Champagnie coming in early here – 7:52 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Alright @Utah Jazz, time to make this Danuel House a Danuel Home. – 7:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Eric Paschall is bringing that new dad energy. 11p already. – 7:51 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

YEAH EP!!!! @Eric Paschall – 7:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Good start for the baby Jazz…..they lead 13-5….two threes from Hughes. A three from Eric Paschall…..Toronto sleepwalking a bit defensively to start, but the Jazz are making some shots – 7:46 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

First career start

First points of the night

#TakeNote | @elijahhughes4_ pic.twitter.com/5gEYF72YUM – 7:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Ummmmm … the Utah Jazz are … leading? They’ve hit 5-9 shots, the Raptors are just 2-8, and Utah holds a 13-5 advantage with 8:21 left 1Q. Elijah Hughes with 6p, Eric Paschall with 5. – 7:45 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The people wearing Jazz uniforms can’t be stopped. They’re up 13-5 on Toronto. – 7:45 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors down 8 early and they’re certainly not flying around on defence – 7:45 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Elijah Hughes first one on the board for the Jazz. Buries a corner 3 – 7:42 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz starters: Paschall, Whiteside, Forrest, Hughes, Butler – 7:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Can honestly say I did not envision a Jazz starting lineup this year of Whiteside, Hughes, Paschall, Butler, Forrest. But here we are. – 7:36 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Salt Lake County just released the mask mandate order from @DrAngelaCDunn.

In particular: there’s no exemption for arenas, so expect masks to be required at Vivint Arena Jazz games and events from now until Feb. 7.

slco.org/globalassets/1… – 7:33 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Utah Jazz starters

Trent Forrest

Jared Butler

Elijah Hughes

Eric Paschall

Hassan Whiteside – 7:33 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

First career start for both @Jared Butler and @elijahhughes4_

#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/LKOYrgCwwJ – 7:31 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Such a strange scene on Toronto no fans moments before the game. pic.twitter.com/kbdLk5HhNW – 7:29 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon played through a non-COVID illness against the Jazz two nights ago. He wasn’t 100%. The Nuggets sent him and Bones Hyland, who also hasn’t been feeling well, home yesterday. Both have continued to test negative and are excepted to play tonight. – 7:28 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/Cj5c6CzSeL – 7:25 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are 13 point favourites. – 7:22 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

After brief delay eight Utah Jazz players have taken the floor for pre-game warm-ups, so I guess we have quarem. Hassan Whiteside — who was questionable — jogs in and does the Hulk Hogan “I can’t hear you” to the empty seats, so points for that. – 7:21 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Utah Jazz will have nine active players tonight. Should be a fun one! – 7:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors game ops have kept up with the ‘fan code of conduct’ warnings @ScotiabankArena even tho there are no fans and I can’t help but feel like @strizzzy is talking directly at me, warning me to behave myself or face ejection. pic.twitter.com/4fqSbW9RcB – 7:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Rudy Gay is actually out for the Jazz. So they will have 9 guys: Hughes, Paschall, Whiteside, Forrest, Butler starting, Azubuike, Fitts, House and Pelle off bench. – 7:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz revised injury report: Rudy Gay is now OUT too. – 7:14 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Again. Rudy Gay is OUT tonight….Jazz will have nine available…. – 7:14 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This just in: Rudy Gay is INACTIVE tonight. He is INACTIVE – 7:12 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Honestly might be one of the more entertaining Jazz games of the season tonight – 7:10 PM

Pre-game P

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Este sábado me toca el #PartidoDeLaSemana solo por NBA League Pass junto al @CoachCMorales. Esta vez, @Utah Jazz en @Indiana Pacers. Solo por NBA League Pass. Te espero. pic.twitter.com/fuz6rrROpe – 7:09 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz starters: Trent Forrest, Jared Butler, Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside

Let’s get weird! – 7:08 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors will have the same starters vs. Utah, who have none of the same starters. – 7:08 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, the Raptors are planning to start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam tonight against Utah – 7:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz starters: Trent Forrest, Jared Butler, Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside. – 7:05 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

My guess for tonight’s starting lineup

Trent Forrest

Elijah Hughes

Eric Paschall

Rudy Gay

Hassan Whiteside

With

Jared Butler

Danuel House

Malik Fitts

Dok

Norvelle

Coming off the bench – 6:59 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.

Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay are AVAILABLE. – 6:56 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

This is the full list of @Utah Jazz players who are available tonight.

Backcourt:

Trent Forrest

Jared Butler

Danuel House

Frontcourt:

Elijah Hughes

Eric Paschall

Malik Fitts

Rudy Gay

Norvel Pelle

Udoka Azubuike

Hassan Whiteside

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:53 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

No Jordan Clarkson or Royce O’Neale tonight. Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside are both available – 6:52 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Little news from Nick Nurse pre-game, Jazz will have Gay and Whiteside in (they were questionable) and 10 players available. – 6:50 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.

Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale will be OUT along with Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell. – 6:48 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jazz Injury Report (As of 1/7)

*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Heel Injury recovery)

*AVAILABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Concussion Protocol)

*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (Low Back Tightness)

*OUT – Royce O’Neale (Right Patellar Tendonitis)

OUT – Joe Ingles (Health & Safety protocols) – 6:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Somewhat ironically, it is a Welcome Toronto night. – 6:45 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jordan Clarkson (low back tightness) and Royce O’Neale (patellar tendonitis) are both out vs. Toronto.

Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play. – 6:44 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“It was not great,” Chris Duarte said about his isolation period. He’s back at practice and working to get his conditioning back. He’s listed as questionable to play tomorrow vs Utah. pic.twitter.com/yZkVCzDr62 – 6:12 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder on expectations for the two new @Utah Jazz players.

“More than anything for Novel and Danuel, I don’t want them to expect too much of themselves as far as thinking through a play or something like that.” – 6:11 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“If a guy goes out there and produces, goes out and produces and goes out and produces, you might as well keep rolling him out there,” — Nick Nurse on Justin Champagnie. – 5:54 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Torrey Craig and Justin Anderson have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are out for tomorrow’s game against Utah. – 5:42 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Tonight's @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!

Purchase at the In-Arena #Rockets Team Shop or the Mitchell & Ness Kiosk on the West Concourse.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Clearing up a question from yesterday: Both Danuel House and Norvel Pelle signed with the Utah Jazz via the 10-Day hardship exception. Neither count towards the cap nor tax.

There was a question if House’s deal would be a standard 10-Day because Utah was below the roster minimum. – 5:29 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:

-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.

-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.

-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Oklahoma City Thunder should have a cap hit for Miye Oni of $850,331.

Thunder sent the Utah Jazz cash in the deal for Oni and a 2028 second-round pick. Essentially, OKC bought that second rounder from the Jazz. – 4:38 PM

