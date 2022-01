The saga surrounding Caleb Williams continues as he explores the transfer portal for what could be his next opportunity and new home. While reports have included a host of schools interested in adding the Sooners quarterback. It appears USC is on the list, and Caleb Williams is interested in hooking up with his former OU head coach, Lincoln Riley. According to Scott Schrader of On3 Sports’ WeAreUSC (subscription required), Williams and his family are set to make a trip to Los Angeles this weekend to visit with USC and UCLA.

