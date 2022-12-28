ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Bundles of Joy! See Which Celebrities Welcomed Babies in 2022: Stars Who Gave Birth

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Some celebrities became first-time parents in 2022,  while others added little brothers and sisters to their existing families.

Model Ashley Graham was one of the first stars to give birth in 2022. She and her husband, Justin Ervin , welcomed twin boys , Malachi and Roman, on January 7.

"Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Ashley shared via her Instagram Stories at the time.

Expecting! See Which Celebrities Announced Pregnancies in 2021

The couple also shares an older son named Isaac, who was born on January 18, 2020. The model's house is full of Capricorn boys ... and Isaac was under age 2 when the twins arrived! Ashley and Justin were completely floored to discover they were going to become the parents of twins , as she shared in a September 2021 Instagram video .

"Is that twins?" she asked during an ultrasound after looking at the monitor before the doctor confirmed she was correct.

Ashley sat up in shock and asked, "Are you serious?" before questioning if the second baby was a girl. When she was told she was carrying two sons, the model burst out in nervous laughter, saying, "We're gonna have three boys!" at the prospect. Luckily, she wouldn't have it any other way.

Former World Champion figure skater Michelle Kwan became a first-time mom at the age of 41 in early 2022. She shared the news on January 5 that she was " overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face" by announcing the birth of Kalista Belle Kwan on Instagram .

Since she had kept her pregnancy a secret, Michelle included a time-lapse video of how her belly grew over the past nine months, along with a photo of her precious daughter's face. Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé

Stars Who Had Secret Pregnancies: Who Kept Their Births Private?

"I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like, yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever," Michelle gushed in the caption. "This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my love who I could not live without."

Other celebrities who welcomed babies in 2022 include actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger , actress Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney , Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott .

Scroll down for all the celebrity babies born in 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Wedding Bells! See All of the Stars Who Got Married in 2022

It's true — they said, "I do!" COVID-19 may have made nuptials look a little different these past few years, but love was still in the air for all the celebrity weddings of 2022. Some of Hollywood's greatest couples celebrated their love this year, either after a whirlwind romance or after years of postponing due...
Life and Style Weekly

Celebrities Who Died in 2023: Remembering the Stars We Lost This Year

Never forgotten. While 2023 began with great memories, we were sadly forced to bid farewell to several stars. Those who died left a lasting impression on their fans and Hollywood as a whole throughout their successful careers as artists, performers and other public figures. And their deaths shocked the world.  The year began on a...
Life and Style Weekly

Future Spouses! Celebrity Engagements in 2023: Hollywood Couples Who Got Engaged This Year

New year, new engagements! 2023 promises to have plenty of celebrity couples deciding that it's time to tie the knot, with beautiful and memorable proposal moments. After dating on-and-off for five years and sharing two children together, will rapper Travis Scott finally put a ring on girlfriend Kylie Jenner's finger? The couple welcomed baby No....
MINNESOTA STATE
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Life and Style Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals She Will ‘Definitely’ Be Done on TV Soon and Slams ‘Misconceptions’ About Show

Using her voice. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff slammed the “misconceptions” about the TLC show and shared her plans to end her reality TV career. While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 27, Tori, 31, was asked to share her “favorite and least favorite” thing about...
OREGON STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Still Together? Inside Split Rumors, Wedding Planning and More

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have flooded headlines as Hollywood’s edgy it-couple for months and it appears the attention-demanding duo may not be together anymore. The pair met in March 2020 while filming a crime thriller movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The costars quickly began spending time together shortly after, partaking in long phone...
OHIO STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Jessie James Decker Says ‘DWTS’ Costars Vinny and Gabby Would Be a ‘Very Passionate’ Couple

She ships them! Jessie James Decker believes former Dancing With the Stars castmates Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino “would make a very passionate couple,” she exclusively tells Life & Style.  Jessie, 34, notes that she “won’t speak for” Gabby, 31, and Vinny, 35, but believes the duo’s “chemistry is amazing.”  “Yeah, there’s something. I don’t know,” the “I Still Love You” songstress gushes while preparing...
Life and Style Weekly

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Rang in 2023 Their Own Way! Photos of Their Celebrations

Hello, 2023! The Kardashian and Jenner family celebrated New Year’s Eve in style by enjoying their own little soirees on Saturday, December 31. The end of the year is a time of celebration for many — including the Kardashians. They all gathered together for their annual Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian’s home on December 24. This year was extra special because...
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy