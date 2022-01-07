ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Help Saturdays

January 7, 2022

Tech Help Saturdays

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased announce its next Tech Help Saturday session on Saturday, January 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Meet one-on-one with library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing Library resources on a personal smart device. Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the Library at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Participants can learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a Library card. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices to learn how to enjoy Library resources at home. Library users can receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts, and best practices to ensure online privacy.

The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

