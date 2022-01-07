ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferring’s Microbiome Health Index Measures Gut Microbiota After Antibiotics

By Nina Cosdon
contagionlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerring’s Microbiome Health Index is a diagnostic tool that may help distinguish a healthy gut microbiome from post-antibiotic dysbiosis, and could potentially identify debilitating illnesses such as C difficile infection. Many human illnesses can be attributed to disruption of the gut microbiome. The gut needs a diverse microbial...

