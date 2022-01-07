ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

European Research Project Aims to ID Plant Light Capture

By Traci Dooley
greenhousegrower.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenhouse operations are increasingly using LED lighting. These lamps offer growers numerous advantages compared to traditional HPS lighting. This allows them to apply crop- or target-specific light recipes. But how exactly plants react to LED light is often unknown. That is why the Business Unit Greenhouse Horticulture and Flower...

www.greenhousegrower.com

scitechdaily.com

Research Shows Gravitational Action of Sun and Moon Influences Behavior of Plants and Animals

The rhythms of activity in all biological organisms, both plants and animals, are closely linked to the gravitational tides created by the orbital mechanics of the Sun-Earth-Moon system. This truth has been somewhat neglected by scientific research but is foregrounded in a study by Cristiano de Mello Gallep at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, and Daniel Robert at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. An article on the study is published in the Journal of Experimental Botany.
ASTRONOMY
Silicon Republic

Eight Irish researchers bag starter grants from European Research Council

Irish researchers will get up to €12m from the European Research Council, whose president said the fund will cement Europe as a ‘scientific powerhouse’. The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded its first research grants under Horizon Europe. Almost 400 researchers have been awarded a total of €619m.
EUROPE
lafayette.edu

Economics Research Project Offers Graduate-Level Experience

Wenxin (Cyndia) Chen’s behind-the-scenes data work supported successful study Twitter. Successful faculty research often depends on behind-the-scenes data collection and other conclusion-supporting work done by students. In his recently released “Prosecutor Workplace and Compensation Study,” done for and in collaboration with the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, Adam Biener, assistant...
EASTON, PA
earth.com

Genetic testing sheds new light on lychee plants

A new study published in the journal Nature Genetics has found that lychees have been grown in China since ancient times, with records of their cultivation dating back to 2,000 years ago. In fact, this radiant and flavorful fruit seemed to have been so highly esteemed by ancient Chinese that it was domesticated twice, in two different regions of the country.
WILDLIFE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Promoting interdisciplinary research, Chitkara University launches Collaborative Research Project

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the aim to promote interdisciplinary research, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), and Chitkara International School (CIS) have launched a Collaborative Research Project (CRP) which facilitates collaboration between the faculty and students. Recognizing the immense contribution of innovations in national growth, 2010-2020 was declared...
COLLEGES
greenhousegrower.com

BFG Supply Acquires Greenhouse Megastore

BFG Supply, a leading technology-enabled distributor to the green industry, has acquired International Greenhouse Company, also known as Greenhouse Megastore (GMS), a leading distributor of hobby and commercial greenhouse structures and related products. The acquisition of GMS significantly expands BFG’s greenhouse capabilities and product selection that will further improve service levels to customers in the horticulture market. The combined company operates 17 warehouses across the U.S. and Canada totaling more than 1.2 million square feet.
BURTON, OH
Scientist

Scientists ID Dozens of Plants, Animals from Free-Floating DNA

For a little more than a decade, scientists have been filtering water samples from aquariums, rivers, lakes, and even the ocean to obtain DNA that was shed by fish and other aquatic life. The goal: to use this environmental DNA (eDNA) to monitor aquatic species. Now, a trio of papers—two on animals, and one on plants—suggest it’s also possible to detect and identify terrestrial organisms using eDNA floating in the air.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
ASTRONOMY
ngtnews.com

Cenntro Delivers First Light Urban Delivery EV Designated for European Streets

Cenntro Automotive, an electric vehicle (EV) technology company with advanced commercial vehicles, has produced and shipped 628 of its newly launched model Logistar 200 (LS200), a light urban delivery vehicle purpose-built to navigate European streets. “We are excited about our achievements in December, the successful launch of new model LS...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy

The use of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and hydrogen fuel cells, will minimize greenhouse gas emissions and reduce global warming. But use of these systems has to increase — and they require a lot of metal. The World Bank estimates that about three billion tonnes of metals like graphite, lithium and cobalt will be needed by 2050 to supply enough systems to keep the global temperature rise below 2 C, a goal of the 2016 Paris Climate agreement. In comparison, only about one billion tonnes of metals would be needed by 2050 to satisfy...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

Surge in bacteria linked to gastroenteritis in humans in UK waters – research

Rising temperatures in UK waters are leading to a boom in a bacteria linked to gastroenteritis in humans, new research has found.There has been an increase in various strains of the potentially harmful Vibrio bacteria.Researchers led by academics from the University of Exeter also found two strains, Vibrio rotiferianus and Vibrio jasicida, which have never been recorded in the UK’s shallow waters before.Because shellfish are filter feeders, levels of the pathogen can build to significantly higher concentrations in their tissues compared with the surrounding water.Vibrio bacteria have been linked to mass die-offs in wild and farmed oysters, and can cause...
SCIENCE
opb.org

Seafood lab researchers aim to make more food from fish

Your browser does not support the audio element. Fishing is a big industry in the Northwest, but scientists say only about 30-40% of a fish is consumed by humans. Mostly the byproduct is thrown away or sold for pet food filler. At the Oregon State University Seafood Lab in Astoria, researchers are hard at work to change that with the help of a grant from a national food and agriculture research foundation. OSU Food Science and Technology professor Jung Kwon says she hopes the project proves it’s feasible to use fish byproducts into tasty food for humans, with the potential for both reducing food waste and helping with global hunger. She joins us as well as Tim Kurt, the Scientific Program Director with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, who says the potential for sustainable aquaculture has yet to be fully realized.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

ARC grants: if Australia wants to tackle the biggest issues, politicians need to stop meddling with basic research

In countries like Denmark and Germany, gifts are given on Christmas Eve, rather than Christmas morning. Likewise, on Christmas Eve 2021, 587 groups of researchers at universities around Australia received a festive gift from the Australian Research Council (ARC), in the form of news that their 2022 Discovery Projects were to be funded. More brutally, 2,508 other groups of researchers also received the less than festive news that their proposed Discovery Projects were to be denied funding. This acceptance rate was even lower than it should have been. Among the 2,508 unlucky applications were six that had passed the ARC’s rigorous...
CHINA
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Timberland Launches Take-Back Program As It Works Towards Full Circularity + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 10, 2022: Timberland is aiming to breathe new life into worn items with its new Timberloop take-back program. Through this program, consumers are encouraged to return any used Timberland footwear, clothing, or accessories that will then be reused, recycled, or upcycled into new products, or refurbished for sale on a dedicated web site launching later this spring. Clearly marked donation boxes have been installed in each full price and outlet Timberland store, complemented by a convenient digital ship-from-home option....
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Inclusion, walkability will be key to rebuilding cities after the COVID-19 pandemic

Cities emerged as the epicentres of the COVID-19 pandemic: roughly 90 per cent of COVID-19 infections worldwide were reported in urban settings. And poor urban neighbourhoods were hit especially hard. Researchers frequently attributed the vulnerability of cities to high population density, overcrowding and poor air circulation. The vulnerability of cities during the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to create sustainable cities that promote health. Less density, more diversity As sociologists interested in urban settings, we examined how the physical environment of neighbourhoods shaped the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto. Our findings suggest a few things cities should keep in mind as they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers shine light on a rare form of kidney cancer

Translocation renal cell carcinoma (tRCC) is a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer. It accounts for about 5 percent of all renal cell carcinomas in adults and about 50 percent in children. Relatively little is known about this cancer subtype, including its molecular underpinnings and the best course of clinical treatment. In a new comprehensive, multicenter study of 152 samples, investigators at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center helped to illuminate the disease's molecular landscape and clinical features, finding that genetic alterations are rare in tRCC, except for the gene fusion from which it gets its name. Their work further suggests that tRCCs may be responsive to treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER

