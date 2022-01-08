ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

2 N. Carolina justices won't step away from voter ID case

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6uqk_0dfyxt1j00

Two North Carolina Supreme Court justices — the son of a powerful legislator among them — said on Friday they won't step away from hearing a case that challenges a pair of constitutional amendments, one of which mandates photo voter identification.

Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote separately that each believes they “can and will be fair and impartial” in hearing the lawsuit brought by the state NAACP. Both justices cited in part the will of the voters who elected them in 2020 to resolve judicial questions.

Lawyers for the civil rights group asked last summer that the two justices be disqualified from participating in the deliberations, citing conflicts. The attorneys pointed to Berger as the son of Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger, who is a defendant in the lawsuit that challenges in part the legality of a 2018 statewide referendum that enshrines a voter ID mandate in the North Carolina Constitution. And as a senator, Barringer voted in favor of holding the referendum on the voter ID amendment.

The younger Berger wrote that it’s plain that his father is listed as a defendant due to procedure in his official capacity only, and that the lawsuit is truly against the state.

“More than 2.7 million North Carolinians, knowing or at least having information available to them concerning my father’s service in the Legislature, elected me to consider and resolve significant constitutional questions like the one here,” Berger wrote in denying the recusal motion.

Barringer calculated that of the previous 100 justices on the court before here, slightly over half had first served in the legislature and had fairly and impartially judged state law.

“I am following a strong and firmly rooted tradition in reaching the conclusion not to recuse myself due to my prior legislative service,” Barringer wrote.

Following the July recusal requests, the seven-member court postponed oral arguments on the substance of the litigation. And in September it asked lawyers to address more than 20 questions related to recusals, including whether justices could require a colleague be removed against their will. It resulted in a flurry of filings by lawyers and academics. as well as fears among some Republicans that a majority of justices could remove Berger or Barringer, both registered Republicans. Democrats hold a 4-3 seat advantage on the court.

The Supreme Court released a decision last week that declared in any case an individual justice can either decide on their own or ask the rest of the court to do so. With whatever option is used, the recusal ruling is final, the court wrote.

Friday's orders should allow the court to take up arguments in the case soon. The lawsuit challenges another amendment that lowered the cap on a state income tax rate.

A trial judge struck down the amendments in 2019, declaring that since many legislators were illegitimately elected from what were previously declared by judges as racially biased districts, they lacked the power to put the questions on the ballot. But an appeals court overturned that decision in 2020.

The case is one of three pending lawsuits challenging voter ID in North Carolina. A law approved in late 2018 implementing ID details after the successful referendum is currently not enforceable. A federal case was previously set to go to trial later this month before the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments about whether legislative leaders should be permitted to formally defend the law at the trial. And in September, a state judicial panel ruled that the law was unconstitutional.

Comments / 971

ShiftyKen 08
2d ago

Why do demonrats insist that requiring identification for commerce is fine but somehow its racist for exercising your right in the single most important democratic process in this country? Maybe because it helps eliminate voter fraud?...

Reply(438)
169
Readit
2d ago

Fake? To much evidence in multiple states support the opposite. From ballet stuffing to printing ballots at home. ID is central to fair elections.

Reply(62)
118
Socal76
2d ago

Democrats it's racist to ask for ID to vote.Also Democrats you have to have a Vaccine Passport to go into restaurants and other public areas. The mental gymnastics of these people 🙄 😒 😑

Reply(44)
69
Related
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Carolina#Legislature#Republican#Senate#North Carolinians
ABC News

ABC News

505K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy