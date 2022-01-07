ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

You Can Fill Up A Bathtub With Just A Voice Command Now

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1RSh_0dfywq3f00

Tech companies launched their latest wearables and smarter devices as the Internet of Things (IOT) is one of the pillars of Web 3.0 at the Consumer Electronics Show .

The latest tech innovations demonstrate how companies are getting smarter to lure consumers and own the system. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that occurs in Las Vegas was held both in person and online and online focused on AI technology and the emerging metaverse — as a futuristic world where plugged-in people recreate their whole lives online.

Several wearables were unveiled at CES 2022, focusing on providing more detailed health data.

While it is still in development statges, healthcare company Movano created the Movano Ring that is focused on women's health. It tracks various health metrics such as sleep duration and quality, heart rate, blood oxygen and calorie burn among others.

Movano's app will give women more details on how much they have exercised, slept and provide trends on their heart rate. The company's goal is to add medically validated data after it completes its clinical trials. This would give women information on their blood pressure and glucose levels in a less invasive fashion. Movano is also working on obtaining FDA clearance so it can provide data on blood oxygen, heart rate and respiration rate. Getting approvals for clinicial trials and the FDA can be a lengthy process.

Another company, Vivoo, is a wellness tracker that uses at-home urine tests strips and provides ‘wellness’ recommendations. The company recently raised $6 million in Series A that was led by billionaire VC Tim Draper of via Draper Associates along with ONCE Ventures, Revo Capital, 500 Startups, Global Ventures and Halogen Ventures.

CEO and co-founder Miray Tayfun is a bioengineer who is a serial founder. The product states it can track various health metrics such as hydration, urine pH level, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C and UTIs. Results are determined after users take photos of the urine strips and uploads it through the app for analysis.

The amount of technology that is available for consumers at home is increasing. Some of the tech is aimed at people who want to save time or energy.

Samsung previously launched its Eco Remote that ditches batteries and can be charged with solar energy. This latest version allows the remote to charge itself by “collecting routers’ radio waves and converting them to energy.”

Users can also charge the remote from either USB-C or indoor or outdoor light.

Kohler, which is well known for making faucets, has a new product called the PerfectFill. Consumers either use the company's app or an Alexa or Google Assistant for its voice command feature and the product will fill your bathtub to any level or temperature. It won't go on sale until May and will be expensive at a starting price of $2,700.

Kohler also created its Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet, which is $199 and is battery-powered, allowing user to turn on and off the water with hand gestures.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Draper
hackaday.com

Voice Command Made Mostly Easy

Speech commands are all the rage on everything from digital assistants to cars. Adding it to your own projects is a lot of work, right? Maybe not. [Electronoobs] shows a speech board that lets you easily integrate 255 voice commands via serial communications with a host computer. You can see the review in the video below.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

6 best home security cameras: Indoor and outdoor setups for peace of mind

If you’ve got a lot of possessions that mean a lot to you, you have valuable equipment or you’re simply leaving home for a little while, a security camera can provide peace of mind and an insight into the daily comings and goings around your home while you’re away. There are some real benefits to having security cameras installed on your property, as they can not only reassure you while you’re gone, but also help when it comes to getting the best home insurance or protection packages for expensive items. Good home security cameras setups usually come in two different...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

VR, Smart Homes Tech Are Hot. So Is The Price.

Demand and uptick for smart home accessories like security cameras, smart doorbells and smart locks, first fueled by the pandemic nearly two years ago, is potentially here to stay, according to latest forecasts by research firm NPD Group. In 2022, smart home devices are expected to see unit growth of...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro

Sunday is supposed to be the most restful day of your weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out like that. Lucky for you, you've got some incredible Amazon deals to check out before you get your day started. That way, you can save money on the hottest products no matter where your day takes you. There are some truly incredible sales happening right now at Amazon. First, ultra-popular at-home COVID-19 rapid tests have a shocking discount. On top of that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to Black Friday's price of just $189.99. Then, on top of all that, you...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Command#Vitamin C#Bathtub#Ces 2022#Healthcare#Draper Associates#Once Ventures#Revo Capital
SPY

Here’s 3 Gadgets from CES 2022 We’re Still Geeking Out About

Can you believe CES 2022 is just about over? Sure, Saturday may technically be the official last day of tech’s biggest show, but all the juicy announcements were made the two days prior to the actual start of CES. That brings us to the stuff that took us by storm, the gadgets that we can’t get out of our minds because they were just that mind-blowing. We’re talking about things we would’ve described as futuristic a short couple years ago. It’s also worth pointing out the innovative disparity between this year’s announcements versus last year. This year’s crop of devices certainly...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa falls to $199 at Amazon

The incredible boom that the robot vacuum market has seen in recent years is fantastic. It means there's something out there for everyone. So many companies have entered the space with terrific models. Do you want to spend as little as possible on a basic vacuum? Or do you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles? Either way, you can find dozens of different robotic vacuum cleaners that will suit your needs. Of course, the variety can also make it difficult to choose. Luckily, we're here to help you find the perfect fit for your...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report.The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.But Apple is unlikely to mention the word at all when it introduces its rumoured virtual reality headset, according...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
81K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy