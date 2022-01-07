You Can Fill Up A Bathtub With Just A Voice Command Now

Tech companies launched their latest wearables and smarter devices as the Internet of Things (IOT) is one of the pillars of Web 3.0 at the Consumer Electronics Show .

The latest tech innovations demonstrate how companies are getting smarter to lure consumers and own the system. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that occurs in Las Vegas was held both in person and online and online focused on AI technology and the emerging metaverse — as a futuristic world where plugged-in people recreate their whole lives online.

Several wearables were unveiled at CES 2022, focusing on providing more detailed health data.

While it is still in development statges, healthcare company Movano created the Movano Ring that is focused on women's health. It tracks various health metrics such as sleep duration and quality, heart rate, blood oxygen and calorie burn among others.

Movano's app will give women more details on how much they have exercised, slept and provide trends on their heart rate. The company's goal is to add medically validated data after it completes its clinical trials. This would give women information on their blood pressure and glucose levels in a less invasive fashion. Movano is also working on obtaining FDA clearance so it can provide data on blood oxygen, heart rate and respiration rate. Getting approvals for clinicial trials and the FDA can be a lengthy process.

Another company, Vivoo, is a wellness tracker that uses at-home urine tests strips and provides ‘wellness’ recommendations. The company recently raised $6 million in Series A that was led by billionaire VC Tim Draper of via Draper Associates along with ONCE Ventures, Revo Capital, 500 Startups, Global Ventures and Halogen Ventures.

CEO and co-founder Miray Tayfun is a bioengineer who is a serial founder. The product states it can track various health metrics such as hydration, urine pH level, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C and UTIs. Results are determined after users take photos of the urine strips and uploads it through the app for analysis.

The amount of technology that is available for consumers at home is increasing. Some of the tech is aimed at people who want to save time or energy.

Samsung previously launched its Eco Remote that ditches batteries and can be charged with solar energy. This latest version allows the remote to charge itself by “collecting routers’ radio waves and converting them to energy.”

Users can also charge the remote from either USB-C or indoor or outdoor light.

Kohler, which is well known for making faucets, has a new product called the PerfectFill. Consumers either use the company's app or an Alexa or Google Assistant for its voice command feature and the product will fill your bathtub to any level or temperature. It won't go on sale until May and will be expensive at a starting price of $2,700.

Kohler also created its Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet, which is $199 and is battery-powered, allowing user to turn on and off the water with hand gestures.