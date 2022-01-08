ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students demand action after Penn professor's 'racist' comments about Asians

By Abby Cruz
The University of Pennsylvania came under fire this week after a law professor made inflammatory comments about Asians and the Asian-American community during an interview.

Amy Wax , in speaking to Brown University professor Glenn Loury on "The Glenn Show," said: "Maybe it's just that Democrats love open borders, and Asians want more Asians here. Perhaps they are just mesmerized by the feel-good cult of diversity. I don't know the answer, but as long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration."

University of Pennsylvania - PHOTO: Law Professor Amy Wax in a photo provided by the University of Pennsylvania.

Those comments sparked outrage on campus, with the dean of the law school calling them "anti-intellectual and racist."

"Like all racist generalizations, Wax's recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on Asian students, faculty and staff to carry the weight of this vitriol and bias," Dean Theodore Ruger said in a statement.

Penn students created a petition demanding the school take action against Wax, a tenured professor.

"I think that the university needs to suspend her from all teaching duties," said Apratim Vidyarthi, a third-year law student. "She shouldn't be allowed to come on campus, she shouldn't be allowed to interact with students while this investigation is ongoing."

Wax didn't respond to multiple requests for comment from ABC News.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: The University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia, May 28, 2019.

She's been accused of making racist comments previously.

"We know she said similar things in the past," Vidvarthi continued. "She said that white European cultures are better than non-white European cultures in the past. She's lied about Black students' performance in class. So it wasn't surprising, and it's about time that we do something about this."

Soojin Jeong, co-president of the Asian Pacific American Law Students Associated, expressed disappointment in the Penn administration.

"As much as Amy Wax has said these things," Jegon added, "we also know right now that it is a pattern, as we said in the petition."

optik
2d ago

the same administration that penalizes asian students for being more exceptional are also expected to punish a professor who's language is deemed harmful to asian students? so what is more harmful to asian students, a professor claiming more asians lean left, or a university administration that turns down Asian students at enrollment at a significantly higher rate than any other race in the world merely because they're asian, based on the fact that asians excel significantly more on average than any other race. this is done in the name of equity. to ensure that those more competent and those who work harder dont get ahead of those less competent, with less of a work ethic. I'm more concerned about the racism within equity policies than the perceived racism in the faculties subjective conclusions outside of the classroom.

Minion Horde
2d ago

Anyone & anything which obstructs or contravenes liberal theology on diversity is heretical and must be excommunicated, or better yet to many on the left, expunged, "canceled" and tossed aside.

Lee Rockey
2d ago

Free speech is allowed in this country,She was actually telling the truth.Just maybe if those who are taking offense to her observations would take a look in their own back yard and admit what that she is onto as far as observation goes they just might be able to correct their socialistic ideas and assimilate into the society that they want so much to destroy and want so much to enjoy.Those who are offended clearly cannot stand constructive criticism.

