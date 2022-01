The studio started hiring for its 'first standalone multiplayer game' in mid-2021. The PlayStation brand wouldn’t be what it is today without Naughty Dog. The characters and franchises the company has made alongside Sony are some of the most memorable in the system’s history, and fans are anxious for more. Co-President of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann made a brief appearance during Sony’s CES 2022 presentation to give an update on what players can expect going forward, highlighting the upcoming Uncharted film adaptation and the highly-anticipated The Last Of Us series coming to HBO. That wasn’t all, as Druckmann ended his time on stage with a curious statement: “We’re dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog.”

