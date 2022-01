FDNY firefighters are calling a Sunday morning fire that claimed 19 lives, including those of nine children, the worst fire emergency since the Happy Land fire in 1990. According to the New York Post, the four-alarm fire broke out around 11am in the Tremont section of the Bronx. It took about an hour for firefighters to get the blaze fire under control, with flames reaching almost to the top of the 19-story building.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO