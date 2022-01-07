ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

What we learned from the non-conference basketball season

By Mathis Gaglione
Niner Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte's basketball program had a sense of enthusiasm heading into this season with a handful of new acquisitions for both teams. With non-conference play coming to a close, it's important to note the valuable things learned from the first half of the year and if Charlotte can live up to the...

www.ninertimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
State
West Virginia State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Scarlet Nation

What we learned: Vanderbilt

South Carolina still hasn't lost consecutive games this season. The Gamecocks bounced back after a league-opening loss to Auburn with a heart palpitation inducing road win over Vanderbilt 72-70, for the first win in Nashville since 2019. They did it behind stingy defense and some offensive production from a few...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Ball Games#Iowa State
Pounding The Rock

What We Learned from the Spurs loss to Nets

The Spurs played a top team in the league tough for all four quarters, held in there through some ebbs and flows, and finally succumbed at the buzzer in overtime to a 50/50 floater. What a perfect loss! If you could snap your fingers and make them all like this you’d do it in a heartbeat and not look back.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Columbus Dispatch

Boys high school basketball: 5 things we learned from an action-packed weekend, Jan. 7-8

It was a pair of beautiful scenes: The stands filled with fans at Gahanna Lincoln and a steady stream of folks watching a five-game slate just a few miles away at Africentric. There still were capacity limits during the 2020-21 season for boys basketball games, but those who have been ready to return in person this winter got a dose over the weekend of what the postseason is going to be like a few weeks from now.
GAHANNA, OH
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Inside the thriller that was Kansas men’s basketball’s 62-61 victory against Iowa State

LAWRENCE — A frenzy of a final few minutes led to two possessions Tuesday that were each enthralling in their own right, to say the least. There was Dajuan Harris Jr., barreling through the paint toward the basket with less that 10 seconds left, throwing up a wild layup as he tried to give Kansas basketball the lead. The redshirt sophomore guard didn’t even think, at the beginning of that possession with his team trailing by a point against Iowa State, that he would be the one taking the Jayhawks’ final shot. Harris thought teammate and senior guard Ochai Agbaji was going to take the shot, and Agbaji admitted that was the intent initially, before the defender on Harris helped on him and gave Harris room to penetrate so he passed it to Harris.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy