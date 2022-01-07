What we learned from the non-conference basketball season

LAWRENCE — A frenzy of a final few minutes led to two possessions Tuesday that were each enthralling in their own right, to say the least. There was Dajuan Harris Jr., barreling through the paint toward the basket with less that 10 seconds left, throwing up a wild layup as he tried to give Kansas basketball the lead. The redshirt sophomore guard didn’t even think, at the beginning of that possession with his team trailing by a point against Iowa State, that he would be the one taking the Jayhawks’ final shot. Harris thought teammate and senior guard Ochai Agbaji was going to take the shot, and Agbaji admitted that was the intent initially, before the defender on Harris helped on him and gave Harris room to penetrate so he passed it to Harris.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO