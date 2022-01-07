Former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel selected for College Football Hall of Fame induction

In this 2015 photo, Missouri coach Gary Pinkel leads his players onto the field before a game between Missouri and BYU in Kansas City, Missouri. File photo | Associated Press

Gary Pinkel, the winningest coach in Missouri football history, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

Pinkel will be announced as a member of the 2022 class. His fellow inductees will include Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam, Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller, Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams and Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

As head coach of the Tigers from 2001-15, Pinkel collected a record 118-73. The Tigers appeared in 10 bowl games and twice set school single-season win records with 12-win years in 2007 and ‘13.

Pinkel led the Tigers to No. 1 in the nation and was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2007. After transitioning to the SEC in 2012, the Tigers won SEC East division titles in 2013 and 2014, when he was named SEC Coach of the Year.

Pinkel announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and retired after the 2015 season.

Pinkel is also the all-time wins leader at Toledo, where he was from 1991 to 2000. His career record was 191-110-3.

