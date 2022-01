In their return to Barnhill Arena on Friday, the No. 11 Gymbacks earned their first season-opening win with a victory over the No. 22 Ohio State. Arkansas posted a final score of 195.450, while the Buckeyes earned a 194.525. Arkansas outscored Ohio State on each event, and senior Kennedy Hambrick earned the all-around crown with a score of 39.350. Hambrick also scored within the top three on all four events.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO